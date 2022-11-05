Read full article on original website
HSFB Level 3: Bay Port & Kimberly set up showdown; Springs beats Coleman
(WFRV) – In the final home games of the high school football postseason, Northeast Wisconsin teams braved a state-wide rainstorm to provide plenty of action on the gridiron, including a few instances of payback and a thrilling night of playoff games. Click the video for highlights and read about each game below. Division 1: Bay […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
The Hidden Easter Egg You’ll Find in All Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa Kwik Trips
I have been shopping at Kwik Trip for nearly 2-decades and I didn't know about the hidden easter egg they have in each of their stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa until yesterday! (They're called Kwik Stars in Iowa, but they're the same thing.) If you don't know an "easter...
fox9.com
St. Paul woman killed in crash on I-94 in Wisconsin after hitting deer
(FOX 9) - A woman from St. Paul was killed in a car crash on I-94 in Wisconsin early Saturday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates that Jessica Anne Love, 43, was driving a Honda Civic when she hit a deer, causing her car to become disabled in the left lane. Her vehicle was then struck by an oncoming Toyota Rav4, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book: Wisconsin hometown favorites
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Brhett Vickery visited the We Energies Cookie Book distribution at American Family Field to learn more about tasty recipes from all over Wisconsin. If you are interested in getting the We Energies Cookie Book head over to American Family Field between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
travelawaits.com
10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin
Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
Why Bother, Wisconsin
Midterm elections are coming up November 8 and with each election there is so much at stake. Professor Ron Watson said “American democracy is in its most dire situation in the lifetime and living memory of any of us.” Which is true, being only 22 years old this reality is almost the only voting reality I know, but me and you have the opportunity to change that. Just go out and vote.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
6 Benefits of taking fish oil especially in fall and winter in Wisconsin
Let’s talk fish oil. Wisconsin winters are tough and let’s face it, they don’t make people want to go outside very often. The colder days, fewer hours of sunshine and the dry air make this season frigid and uncomfortable. You can expect snow during the day, snow at night, and days so cold it’ll take your breath away. Even staying inside comes with three airs because of those wood-burning stoves.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
wearegreenbay.com
Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Clerks Remind Voters that Full Election Results Will Take Time
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. According to Sarah Lehr with Wisconsin Public Radio, under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing...
43-year-old St. Paul woman dies in Wisconsin crash early Saturday morning
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials say a woman from St. Paul died Saturday morning after she hit a deer with her car in western Wisconsin.The Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix Sheriff's Department say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 shortly before 6 a.m.Upon arrival, responders say they discovered two cars were involved in the crash.A Toyota Rav4 with two occupants had rolled several times before it came to a rest in the median, the crash report says. The occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers also reported a Honda Civic in the left lane that was unoccupied. Responders found the driver of the Honda, Jessica Love, in the ditch.Responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 43-year-old driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.Officers say the initial investigation indicates the Honda struck a deer and became disabled in the left lane of traffic when the Toyota struck the car.
WISN
High impact day: heavy rain and gusty winds leads to trees down, 47,000 without power
MILWAUKEE — Rain and wind Saturday made for a high impact day across southeast Wisconsin. Heavy rains Friday night and Saturday morning loosened the soil and wind gusts up to 60 mph led to toppled trees across the viewing area. The wind also took out power lines in parts...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Drivers Be Aware Of New Fluorescent Green Warning Lights On Municipal Vehicles
WISCONSIN -- Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) Officials Remind Drivers to Drive Safely in Work Zones and urges drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions, noting that drivers should be aware of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on Municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin. Robbie Krejci P.E., St....
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
wpr.org
Why full results in Wisconsin after Election Day may take some time
As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. If...
