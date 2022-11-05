Read full article on original website
Warriors Fall to No. 3 Shepherd Despite Fast Start
EAST STROUDSBURG – Despite building a 14-0 advantage to start the contest, the East Stroudsburg University football team fell to third-ranked Shepherd by a score of 37-14 on Senior Day at Eiler-Martin Stadium. The Warriors see its two-game winning streak come to an end (4-6, 3-5 PSAC East) following...
No. 1 Field Hockey Rolls to 5-0 Victory Against Mercyhurst on Senior Day
EAST STROUDSBURG – The top-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team returned to form on Saturday with a 5-0 victory over Mercyhurst on Senior Day at Whitenight Field. Five different players recorded a goal for ESU including senior Nicole Krozser, sophomore Karlie Hall, junior Lisa Larsson, senior Hanna Lewis...
Men’s Wrestling Records Trio of Third-Place Finishes at 55th Annual ESU Open
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University men's wrestling team hosted the 55th Annual ESU Open and recorded a trio of third-place finishes on Sunday inside Koehler Fieldhouse. Competing in this year's open was American International, Centenary, ESU, Kutztown, the Lost Boys Wrestling Club, Millersville, St. Benedict's Prep, Sussex...
Macaluso Sisters Earn Runner-Up Honors to Highlight 3rd Annual ESU Open
O EAST STROUDSBURG – In the third annual ESU women's freestyle open, sisters Sofia and Mia Macaluso highlighted the meet for the Warriors with a pair of second-place finishes at 123 and 130 on Sunday at Koehler Fieldhouse. Notables. Mia and Sofia each advanced to the finals, where they...
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA
If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
Police: Car struck home in Honesdale
HONESDALE, Pa. — Troopers say a car veered off of Church Street in Honesdale just after 9 p.m. Saturday night. The car smashed into two parked cars and a parking meter before ultimately smashing into a law office as well as damaging the historic Dick Smith house. Honesdale's Dick...
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Suspect in rape, 3 break-ins of Lehigh, Lafayette women convicted on all charges
A Northampton County jury on Friday convicted a 36-year-old man on rape, burglary and over 20 related charges in three separate incidents in Bethlehem and Easton, the office of county District Attorney Terry Houck announced. Clement Swaby, of Bethlehem, faces up to 269 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for...
Garage fire in Butler Township
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out in a garage and home in Butler Township on Sunday. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that despite having trouble getting to the fire because of limited access due to a bridge with weight restrictions, they were able to knock out the blaze with brush fire trucks.
What to expect on Election Day 2022 in Pa.: Turnout; when will we have election results?
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections. Well, at least half of them will. And it may be some time before we have a clear picture of results. Turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as presidential years,...
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
Schuylkill County man dies from injuries in crash
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County is dead after getting hit by a car in Northampton County. Officials say Ronald Mayo, 67, of Minersville, was hit by a vehicle in Bethlehem last month. According to the Lehigh County coroner, Mayo died Friday from injuries from the...
Man killed in late-night crash
Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials. Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped...
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Pennsylvania is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Antique Marketplace of Lemoyne. Keep reading to learn more.
PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
A 'fresh, new Wendy's' is open for business
Montoursville, Pa. — If you've been waiting for Wendy's in Montoursville to reopen, today is your lucky day. The restaurant reopened for business on Friday, Nov. 4. The Wendy's at 1007 Loyalsock Avenue in Montoursville closed in late September for renovations, putting a sign out front indicating "a fresh, new Wendy's is coming soon!"
19-year-old charged with attempted homicide
Williamsport, Pa. — A 19-year-old Lycoming County man was charged with first-degree attempted homicide this morning. Terrell Caleb Cradle is accused of shooting a 37-year-old man two times outside of the Brandon Cafe on Washington Boulevard. Cradle, a Williamsport resident, allegedly waited outside the bar for the victim before firing four rounds from a Rugged 9mm handgun, police said. Related reading: Update: Arrest made in shooting incident at Brandon Café ...
