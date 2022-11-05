ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

esuwarriors.com

Warriors Fall to No. 3 Shepherd Despite Fast Start

EAST STROUDSBURG – Despite building a 14-0 advantage to start the contest, the East Stroudsburg University football team fell to third-ranked Shepherd by a score of 37-14 on Senior Day at Eiler-Martin Stadium. The Warriors see its two-game winning streak come to an end (4-6, 3-5 PSAC East) following...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
hwy.co

Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Car struck home in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — Troopers say a car veered off of Church Street in Honesdale just after 9 p.m. Saturday night. The car smashed into two parked cars and a parking meter before ultimately smashing into a law office as well as damaging the historic Dick Smith house. Honesdale's Dick...
HONESDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Garage fire in Butler Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out in a garage and home in Butler Township on Sunday. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that despite having trouble getting to the fire because of limited access due to a bridge with weight restrictions, they were able to knock out the blaze with brush fire trucks.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man killed in late-night crash

Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials. Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped...
ORANGEVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

A 'fresh, new Wendy's' is open for business

Montoursville, Pa. — If you've been waiting for Wendy's in Montoursville to reopen, today is your lucky day. The restaurant reopened for business on Friday, Nov. 4. The Wendy's at 1007 Loyalsock Avenue in Montoursville closed in late September for renovations, putting a sign out front indicating "a fresh, new Wendy's is coming soon!"
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

19-year-old charged with attempted homicide

Williamsport, Pa. — A 19-year-old Lycoming County man was charged with first-degree attempted homicide this morning. Terrell Caleb Cradle is accused of shooting a 37-year-old man two times outside of the Brandon Cafe on Washington Boulevard. Cradle, a Williamsport resident, allegedly waited outside the bar for the victim before firing four rounds from a Rugged 9mm handgun, police said. Related reading: Update: Arrest made in shooting incident at Brandon Café ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

