Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Young San Diego man achieves dream of buying his first home
For many in the market for their first home, one of the biggest hurdles can be qualifying for a mortgage.
presidiosentinel.com
Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
On the Menu: Get your sea legs (and lobster tails) at Fiddler’s Green in Point Loma
Ahoy, mates! Fiddler’s Green, a Point Loma fixture that’s merely a few fathoms from San Diego Bay, set anchor at the corner of Shelter Island Drive and Shafter Street some three decades ago. Ron Thomas, the new captain of the beloved restaurant, took the helm about two years...
theresandiego.com
Rady Children’s Ice Rink Returns to Liberty Station For The Holiday Season!
Woohoo! The Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station is coming back for the holiday season, currently scheduled to open on November 17th and close on January 8th!. “We are thrilled to bring the Rady Children’s Ice Rink back to ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station this year,” said Lisa Johnson, President and CEO of NTC Foundation. “The ice rink is something we look forward to every year, and its return kicks off the holiday season by bringing the community together for some holiday cheer while also helping San Diego families dealing with childhood cancer.”
theresandiego.com
Cassara Carlsbad Debuts Do Good, Be Good Package In Support Of Agua Hedionda Lagoon
Give back this holiday season with a beautiful Southern California getaway in Carlsbad. The Cassara Carlsbad, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, recently unveiled their Do Good, Be Good Package, offering guests the exclusive opportunity to combine luxury travel with learning and contributing to the local ecosystem. The Do Good, Be Good...
Weekend Watch November 4-6 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fleet Week. San Diego Fleet Week opens to the public on Friday, with free tours onboard the USS Montgomery starting at 1 p.m. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free.
sandiegoville.com
Los Angeles-Based Silverlake Ramen To Open Second San Diego Location
A second area outpost of Los Angeles' super popular Silverlake Ramen is opening within Westfield UTC mall in San Diego's La Jolla. Founded by Japan-raised chef Tomas Aono and Jitaek Lim in 2012, the first Silverlake Ramen opened at Sunset Junction in Silver Lake and quickly had patrons lining up for hour-long waits to get a taste of the rich-flavored ramen broths filled with twice-marinated pork belly. The company now has 24 restaurants, most of which are franchisee owned, with several more in the works. The first San Diego branch of Silverlake Ramen opened last year below the AMC Theatre in the unit previously occupied by Bibigo Kitchen in Fashion Valley Mall.
thealpinesun.com
Over a dozen eateries to offer a Taste of Alpine
The inaugural Taste of Alpine event is coming up on Nov. 5. with an opportunity for residents to try food from 15 different local eateries. Event co-founder Jeff Campbell said interested eaters can purchase their tickets online ahead of time, then bring their receipt to the ‘passport location’ at The Casino Inn where they will receive a map of participating businesses.
thevistapress.com
Oceanside Valley Arts Festival – Spirit Of The Valley
Studio ACE and Community Partners to hold second annual Valley Arts Festival – Spirit Of The Valley: A Celebration of a Luiseño Tribe, The San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians. Day: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Place: Heritage Park, 220 Peyri Dr., Oceanside, CA 92058. Time: 11:00pm –...
Stretch of beach to be closed after apparent shark attack in Del Mar
A two-mile stretch of beach in Del Mar will be closed through at least Sunday as a precaution after a swimmer was injured in an apparent shark attack. Lifeguards will perform drone flyovers and patrol the area throughout the weekend from dawn until dusk in search of sharks, according to city officials.
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Teagan Ann Strain – Nov. 3, 2022
Teagan Ann Strain was born on Nov. 3, 2022 at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego, Calif. She weighed 9 lbs. 10 oz. and was 21 inches long. Proud parents are Adam and Caty Strain. Maternal grandparents are Joe and Kathy Huntington of Bakersfield, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Julie Bennett, Gulf Shores, Ala.,, formerly of Los Alamos, and the late Lonny Strain. Courtesy photo.
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
Swimmer bit by shark near Del Mar tells story
Lyn Jutronich said she is doing well, in some pain, but can stand and even walk around following a shark bite incident near Del Mar.
delmartimes.net
Home of the Week, 14224 Recuerdo Dr., Del Mar
Amazing ocean & Racetrack views from this single story home. Full high-end revitalization, with no details missed.
Fire erupts in South Bay home
Firefighters on Friday were able to put out a structure blaze in the National City area, according to fire officials.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront
A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
presidiosentinel.com
64th Annual Las Posadas Takes Place at Heritage Park in Old Town San Diego
Join us for the 64th Annual Las Posadas event in Heritage County Park in Old Town San Diego which takes place at 7 p.m., Friday, December 9 at 2454 Heritage Park Row. Presented by the Old Town San Diego Chamber of Commerce, Old Town Trolley Tours, and the Mormon Battalion Historic Site, Las Posadas (“the inns” or “the lodgings”) is a centuries-old Mexican celebration. The event represents the several nights Mary and Joseph, accompanied by a flock of shepherds and angels, sought shelter at different inns in Bethlehem.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 4-6 – Time Change Edition
Whether you plan a sedate or spicy Saturday, one thing is certain this San Diego weekend – you will gain an hour of sleep before Sunday dawns. Par-tay, right? We trust you to do what you think is best, but if celebrating the Navy or beer floats your boat, oh the places you’ll go.
Woman bitten by shark near Del Mar beach
A juvenile white shark bit a woman in the leg Friday at Del Mar Beach shark, according to Del Mar Lifeguard chief, Jon Elderbrock.
Comments / 0