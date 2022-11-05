Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach Alzheimer’s Walk raises $125k+
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – About 600 people put on their tennis shoes to raise money and awareness for a progressive disease that impacts as many as 5.8 million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to end Alzheimer’s is one of...
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1898 commemoration events continue around Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The 1898 commemoration events continued Sunday at the City Hall Council Chambers in Downtown Wilmington Sunday. A photo exhibition and church history revival of Wilmington’s Foundational African-American Congregation, part of the “Third Person Project” was on display. The exhibition program kicked off...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladenboro church rallies around assault victim
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County church honored on Sunday, one of its own, after he survived an attack and robbery more than a week ago. Willie “Waddell” Davis has few words and is still recovering after he said he was hit in the head, robbed, and pushed in a ditch.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raised almost $19,000
Wrightsville, NC (WWAY) — The first annual Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raised almost $19,000 to be donated to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care & Hospice. The tournament was held October 21st – 29th 2022. Intracoastal Angler hosted the inaugural event where boats fished for 2 days in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Out of the Darkness Community Walk takes place November 6
Wrightsville Beach, NC (WWAY) — In an effort to raise awareness and support for suicide prevention, a community is hosting a walk in Wrightsville Beach. According to The Out of the Darkness Community Walk, the walk will be a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It aims to unite communities and provide an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions affect our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YWCA receives grant, supporting youth financial literacy program
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has received a grant to help support a financial literacy program for local youth. The program is titled ‘FINAPTITUDE’, and will allow 3rd through 5th graders the chance to learn the basics of money management. YWCA says their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Assistant District Attorney links missing teen case to New Hanover County Landfill search
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The law enforcement presence in place at the New Hanover County Landfill since last week has been connected by New Hanover County Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan to a missing person case. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones has been missing since early this month. The Wilmington Police...
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Landfall Foundation awards grant to nonprofit
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — At their Grant Awards Ceremony yesterday, November 3, the Landfall Foundation awarded Kids Making It a grant in the amount of $7,460. Kids Making It is a nonprofit organization that seeks to prevent juvenile delinquency through woodworking and teaching valuable vocational, entrepreneurial and life skills. Their goal is for the youth they serve to stay in school, stay out of trouble, and transition successfully into either the workforce or college.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC
A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
WECT
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. CDC’s new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late. Updated: Nov....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Thousands take over Ogden Park for two-day Latin festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Ogden Park over the weekend to enjoy Latin foods, music, and culture during the 21st Annual Festival Latino. The largest Latino festival in North Carolina was on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic. There were vendors, carnival-themed games for both...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Virginia rocket launch lights up early morning sky across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you were awake early enough on Monday morning you may have seen a fireball streaking across the sky. It turns out it wasn’t a meteor as some people assumed, but a rocket launch from Wallops Island in Virginia. The rocket was originally scheduled...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested in Wilmington on drug charges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Wilmington. The Wilmington Police Department says they conducted a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation. The K9 Unit searched the...
WECT
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Pajama Jams’ begins annual pajama drive, collecting clothes for local children
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization is once again helping to collect pajamas for children in need. ‘Pajama Jams’ is in its 14th year of their pajama drive, which kicked off Monday and runs through December 9th. Pajama Jams began in Hampton Roads, Virginia, opening a second...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington begins roadwork on Racine Drive
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Work will begin Monday, November 7, on the Racine Drive at New Centre Drive intersection as a part of the Intersection Improvements Project. This is a transportation bond project that will help reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area. Traffic patterns will vary throughout the 5-month project as crews will be adding a right-turn lane on Racine Drive, constructing new curb ramps and sidewalks, adding signalized pedestrian crossings, and adding a pedestrian refuge concrete island on northwest corner.
WECT
Boil water advisory for parts of Columbus County for next 24 hours
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Areas in Columbus County are now under a 24-hour boil water advisory after local contractors bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System as of about 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The areas affected include:. Fowler Road.
