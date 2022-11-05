ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Tucker

This week’s adorable Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tucker!. Tucker is a sweet distinguished Beagle boy, who is around 7 to 8-years-old. Tucker enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting. He enjoys walks with his foster Mom and enjoys playtime...
WOMI Owensboro

Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter

This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Franklin County Free Press

CVAS: Meet Luna and Milo, pets of the week

Meet Luna and Milo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Milo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
KIRO 7 Seattle

World’s oldest dog: TobyKeith the Chihuahua regains crown as oldest living canine

GREENACRES, Fla. — TobyKeith is once again the world’s oldest dog following the death of Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, earlier in October. The 21-year-old Chihuahua was again verified as the oldest living dog after being bumped from the throne by Pebbles earlier this year. According to Today, Gisela Shore in Greenacres, Florida, took ownership of TobyKeith 21 years ago when an elderly couple surrendered the Chihuahua puppy.
FLORIDA STATE
pethelpful.com

Kind Dachshund Insists That His Teddy Bear Eats Before He Does

Dogs are oh-so-thoughtful to those they love--most of the time, anyways--but Gideon the Dachshund takes that sweetness to a whole new level. Even his favorite teddy bear toy feels the love! We can tell that Gideon adores the plushie by the way he cares for it as he would for a baby, and it has us positively smitten.
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Who Greets Toddler In Cot Every Morning Melts Hearts

A golden retriever who greets his owner's toddler every morning is melting hearts on social media. Claudia Hughes told Newsweek her daughter, Vanora, 2, has been loved by their 3-year-old dog, Taco, "from the moment he met her." "He seemed to be sharing our happiness during the first days of...
Newsweek

Labrador's Instant Reaction to New Puppy Melts Hearts: 'I Teared Up'

A Labrador named Billie has left the internet in tears after his owner shared a video of him interacting with his new puppy, documenting their friendship. The viral clip, shared on TikTok by Billiethelab_ on Monday, shows the excited dog instantly becoming best friends with the household's new puppy, acting like a big brother, greeting the puppy with lots of hugs and kisses.
Newsweek

Labrador With Separation Anxiety Gets Puppy To Cuddle in Adorable Clip

A gorgeous Labrador duo have delighted viewers on TikTok with their cuddly antics. With over 531,000 views the video, posted to the account @billiethelab_, explains "POV: When you get your dog with separation anxiety a puppy." In the adorable clip, a chocolate Labrador called Billie, and Gus the yellow Labrador...
pethelpful.com

Shelter Dog in Texas at Risk of Euthanasia Needs a Hero to Save Him

It is heartbreaking to think about all the dogs that are available for adoption with no one interested in taking them home. There's nothing more tragic than knowing there are sweet and loving dogs deprived of the care and attention they deserve. One dog is desperately looking for some love at a shelter in Texas and the video of this pup is so important to watch.
TEXAS STATE
pethelpful.com

The '333 Rule' of Adopting a Shelter Dog Is Something Everyone Should Remember

It's so fantastic when anyone welcomes a shelter dog into their home. The motto 'Don't shop, adopt." is one we can all get behind, and adopting a homeless pet is just a wonderful thing to do. But sometimes shelter dogs can come with their own set of challenges. Whether that...
pawesome.net

Cute Australian Shepherd Puppy Is Telling His Mom All About It

Australian Shepherd puppies are too cute. We all know how cute puppies are, but a howling puppy is amazing to see. The Aussies Doing Things 2 TikTok account uploaded a funny video of an Australian Shepherd puppy. The pup seems to be enjoying returning to the wild with its human mom keeping the conversation going. This is why we love Australian Shepherd puppies.
pethelpful.com

Golden Doodle Puppy Perfectly Illustrates Why Puppies Are Our 'Babies'

If TikTok has taught us anything, it's that ghosts are real and wrestling is real. If TikTok proves it, it must be real. Now we have another totally adorable video that brings up an important point for dog owners, and that's whether or not you can consider your dog your "baby." Spoiler alert: Of course you can. It's an argument that has heated up in the last decade or so, whether or not people can choose to have dogs (or any pet, for that matter) and consider it their baby instead of having a traditional, human baby. Life is too short to let others decide how you live it. Of course your dog can be your baby.
myzeo.com

Your New Puppy Checklist: The Essentials for Pet Parents

Felines and canines remain among the most loved animal species in the world. As such, more and more people are thinking about adding pets to their families. Puppies, in particular, are highly sought after. However, bringing a newly-adopted pet home requires careful preparation. Not every item on your checklist will...
E! News

Cesar Millan Shares His "Formula for Success" for Dog Owners

Watch: Cesar Millan Connects to "Daddy" on "Hollywood Medium" Having a ruff time keeping your dog in check? Here's a tip from Cesar Millan. The Dog Whisperer alum exclusively told E! News that one of the biggest problems dog parents often face is "feeling guilty" about disciplining their pups—but they shouldn't be because "discipline is not punishment."
pethelpful.com

Huge Newfoundland Puppy Who Thinks He's a Lap Dog Is Just the Best

Everyone loves cuddles, and sometimes, after a long day, you just want to curl up on the lap of your favorite person. One dog did just that, with one minor issue: he's positively huge!. TikTok user @shaunaconno recently shared a video of her Newfoundland puppy doing his best imitation of...

