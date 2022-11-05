Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Tucker
This week’s adorable Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tucker!. Tucker is a sweet distinguished Beagle boy, who is around 7 to 8-years-old. Tucker enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting. He enjoys walks with his foster Mom and enjoys playtime...
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
CVAS: Meet Luna and Milo, pets of the week
Meet Luna and Milo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Milo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
World’s oldest dog: TobyKeith the Chihuahua regains crown as oldest living canine
GREENACRES, Fla. — TobyKeith is once again the world’s oldest dog following the death of Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, earlier in October. The 21-year-old Chihuahua was again verified as the oldest living dog after being bumped from the throne by Pebbles earlier this year. According to Today, Gisela Shore in Greenacres, Florida, took ownership of TobyKeith 21 years ago when an elderly couple surrendered the Chihuahua puppy.
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
Indiana Shelter Rescues Dog from Death Row – Now He Needs a Forever Home
Our Pet of the Wee, DERBY, is smiling because he's happy to be alive, and he's patiently waiting to be adopted from It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. DERBY was rescued from death row at a shelter in Texas. He...
Kind Dachshund Insists That His Teddy Bear Eats Before He Does
Dogs are oh-so-thoughtful to those they love--most of the time, anyways--but Gideon the Dachshund takes that sweetness to a whole new level. Even his favorite teddy bear toy feels the love! We can tell that Gideon adores the plushie by the way he cares for it as he would for a baby, and it has us positively smitten.
Golden Retriever Who Greets Toddler In Cot Every Morning Melts Hearts
A golden retriever who greets his owner's toddler every morning is melting hearts on social media. Claudia Hughes told Newsweek her daughter, Vanora, 2, has been loved by their 3-year-old dog, Taco, "from the moment he met her." "He seemed to be sharing our happiness during the first days of...
Labrador's Instant Reaction to New Puppy Melts Hearts: 'I Teared Up'
A Labrador named Billie has left the internet in tears after his owner shared a video of him interacting with his new puppy, documenting their friendship. The viral clip, shared on TikTok by Billiethelab_ on Monday, shows the excited dog instantly becoming best friends with the household's new puppy, acting like a big brother, greeting the puppy with lots of hugs and kisses.
Labrador With Separation Anxiety Gets Puppy To Cuddle in Adorable Clip
A gorgeous Labrador duo have delighted viewers on TikTok with their cuddly antics. With over 531,000 views the video, posted to the account @billiethelab_, explains "POV: When you get your dog with separation anxiety a puppy." In the adorable clip, a chocolate Labrador called Billie, and Gus the yellow Labrador...
Shelter Dog in Texas at Risk of Euthanasia Needs a Hero to Save Him
It is heartbreaking to think about all the dogs that are available for adoption with no one interested in taking them home. There's nothing more tragic than knowing there are sweet and loving dogs deprived of the care and attention they deserve. One dog is desperately looking for some love at a shelter in Texas and the video of this pup is so important to watch.
The '333 Rule' of Adopting a Shelter Dog Is Something Everyone Should Remember
It's so fantastic when anyone welcomes a shelter dog into their home. The motto 'Don't shop, adopt." is one we can all get behind, and adopting a homeless pet is just a wonderful thing to do. But sometimes shelter dogs can come with their own set of challenges. Whether that...
Cute Australian Shepherd Puppy Is Telling His Mom All About It
Australian Shepherd puppies are too cute. We all know how cute puppies are, but a howling puppy is amazing to see. The Aussies Doing Things 2 TikTok account uploaded a funny video of an Australian Shepherd puppy. The pup seems to be enjoying returning to the wild with its human mom keeping the conversation going. This is why we love Australian Shepherd puppies.
Labrador retriever mix rescued from Texas and now in New York needs a loving home
A nine-and-a-half-year-old tan and white Labrador retriever mix who "loves belly rubs" has been patiently waiting for her forever family since she was rescued over a year ago in April 2021. "This older gal still has plenty of spunk and [is] looking for a home that can give her the...
Golden Doodle Puppy Perfectly Illustrates Why Puppies Are Our 'Babies'
If TikTok has taught us anything, it's that ghosts are real and wrestling is real. If TikTok proves it, it must be real. Now we have another totally adorable video that brings up an important point for dog owners, and that's whether or not you can consider your dog your "baby." Spoiler alert: Of course you can. It's an argument that has heated up in the last decade or so, whether or not people can choose to have dogs (or any pet, for that matter) and consider it their baby instead of having a traditional, human baby. Life is too short to let others decide how you live it. Of course your dog can be your baby.
Your New Puppy Checklist: The Essentials for Pet Parents
Felines and canines remain among the most loved animal species in the world. As such, more and more people are thinking about adding pets to their families. Puppies, in particular, are highly sought after. However, bringing a newly-adopted pet home requires careful preparation. Not every item on your checklist will...
Cesar Millan Shares His "Formula for Success" for Dog Owners
Watch: Cesar Millan Connects to "Daddy" on "Hollywood Medium" Having a ruff time keeping your dog in check? Here's a tip from Cesar Millan. The Dog Whisperer alum exclusively told E! News that one of the biggest problems dog parents often face is "feeling guilty" about disciplining their pups—but they shouldn't be because "discipline is not punishment."
Huge Newfoundland Puppy Who Thinks He's a Lap Dog Is Just the Best
Everyone loves cuddles, and sometimes, after a long day, you just want to curl up on the lap of your favorite person. One dog did just that, with one minor issue: he's positively huge!. TikTok user @shaunaconno recently shared a video of her Newfoundland puppy doing his best imitation of...
