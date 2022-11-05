Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
CRAWFORD | Louisville women set to step back into spotlight with Monday's opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville women's basketball team has not been in the spotlight this preseason. Focus has been on the men's program, new coach Kenny Payne and the end of its NCAA saga. Fans are getting excited about football again, with a four-game winning streak to talk about.
BOZICH | Louisville flattens James Madison, 34-10; Wants more than bowl eligibility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Six wins seemed unlikely when Louisville melted down during its season opening game at Syracuse. Six wins seemed like mission impossible when the Cardinals flat-lined at Boston College Oct. 1. Heck, six wins seemed a bit unlikely when the Cards mismanaged the final drive of...
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
The Goo Goo Dolls to perform in Louisville on Wednesday for new album
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Goo Goo Dolls are headed to Louisville on Wednesday. "I am unbelievably grateful the fact we are still able to do this," Robby Takac said. "It is mind blowing to me sometimes." The band will hit the Louisville Palace Theatre on Wednesday in support of...
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022. THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE. Kentucky EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Frankfort Kentucky. AT THE. REQUEST OF THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE...THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY. ALERT SYSTEM IS ACTIVATED TO ASSIST IN THE BROADCAST OF AN AMBER. ALERT.
3 candidates looking to fill outgoing councilwoman's District 21 seat representing south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing and city violence are two problems the city of Louisville is facing head-on as people head to the ballot box on Tuesday. Three political hopefuls want to make a difference for south Louisville as the District 21 representative on Metro Council. After one term,...
Louisville records lowest monthly homicide total this year in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The six murders reported in Louisville for October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years, according to community activist Christopher 2X. On Friday, a man was killed after a shooting near a Hikes Point restaurant and another man died...
Dr. Anthony Fauci receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Muhammad Ali Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center held its largest fundraiser of the year with its annual Humanitarian Awards on Saturday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. He also spent time in Louisville prior to the event that was themed as "peace."
LMPD unveils renovated gym honoring fallen Det. Deidre Mengedoht
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police unveiled a renovated gym at the Second Division in honor of Det. Deidre Mengedoht. Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve in 2018 in a crash on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. At the time of her death, she had been working on plans to improve the gym in her division.
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
Louisville police find 16-year-old boy who went missing in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy who went missing in Newburg on Sunday evening was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive around 5:30 p.m. He is 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Prayer service held in Salem for boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a five-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase spent Sunday mourning in southern Indiana. More than a dozen members of Cairo Jordan's family traveled to Southern Hills Church in Salem for an emotional prayer service. The family was also joined by people around the community who have adopted the child since he was found in April.
LMPD: 1 dead after fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264. LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 North and I-65 South. A red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over...
Kick off the holiday shopping season with the NULU Jingle Fest
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It's never too early to start checking people off your Christmas list. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the NULU Jingle Fest. It's the perfect kick off to the holiday season on Saturday, November 12th in the East Market District. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on...
WEEKEND RAIN: Timing Out Gusty Showers & How Much Rain Could Fall...
So far, there's been no "brrrrr" this November with temperatures even making a run at 80 this afternoon. Saturday won't be as warm, sunny, or dry as a cold front delivers our next rain chance. A decaying line of storms will be moving into our western communities around daybreak. Even without rain or storms nearby, check out those wind gusts up to 50 mph! Secure any outdoor items and don't expect to see many leaves in the trees beyond this weekend.
Waverly Hills hosts horror movie celebrities, fans for inaugural Horrorpalooza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horror movie fans are flocking to Waverly Hills this weekend for the first-ever Horrorpalooza. It's an opportunity for fans to meet some of the stars from cult classics like "Halloween" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre." "The best part of doing this is getting to meet people and...
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
