Chicago, IL

How a little box is preserving hearts and saving lives

CHICAGO (WGN) — Seventy percent of donor hearts go unused every year. That means people in need never get the lifesaving organ, and people who so generously donated never get the chance to have their gift of life recognized upon their death. Doctors are now breaking through the biggest...
