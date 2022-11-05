ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

numberfire.com

Suns' Cam Johnson (knee) undergoing meniscus surgery

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery on a torn meniscus, the team announced. There were reports that the Suns feared a torn meniscus, and now that is confirmed with the news of a surgery. There has been no announced timeline for recovery as of yet, but expect him to miss a good amount of time. Torrey Craig started Saturday in Johnson's absence.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Suns' Cameron Johnson exits game with knee injury

Phoenix forward Cameron Johnson injured his right knee in the first quarter of the Suns' Friday home game against the Portland Trail Blazers and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. Johnson grabbed at the knee multiple times during the quarter and later was noticeably limping after trying...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns PF Cam Johnson Ruled Out vs. Portland

On Friday, it was Torrey Craig who took Johnson's spot, scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds. Trendon Watford (Right Hip Flexor Strain) is PROBABLE. Gary Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) is OUT. Olivier Sarr (Right Wrist Sprain) is OUT. Anfernee Simons (Left Foot Inflammation) is OUT. After tonight,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns' Monty Williams Speaks on Cam Johnson's Injury

It's rare when Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is a man of few words, but that was exactly the case when addressing reporters for the first time since news broke that the Suns reportedly fear Johnson tore the meniscus in his right knee on Friday. "He's a starter for...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker Off to Hot Start to Begin Season

The Phoenix Suns have come out to a scorching 7-2 record and have looked impressive despite some setbacks. This is the Suns' third-best start to the season through nine games in franchise history. The Suns sit atop the Western Conference standings by half a game to a surprising Utah Jazz...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Booker, Paul lead Suns to blowout win over Blazers 102-82

PHOENIX -- — The Phoenix Suns got beat in dramatic fashion by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. In response, they made sure there was zero doubt about Saturday's outcome. Devin Booker scored 24 points, Chris Paul added 15 and the Suns cruised to a 102-82 win over...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus

Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Trail Blazers- Game Recap

It was a wire-to-wire battle for the Phoenix Suns against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The Suns were without Cameron Johnson, while the Blazers entered Friday without Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. Though, Phoenix gave its best efforts, it wasn’t enough to stop Portland’s efforts. The Blazers walked...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Blazers And Suns Run It Back Saturday In Phoenix

Portland and Phoenix will meet for the third and final time of the regular season on Nov. 5 on the second night of back-to-back matchups. LAST NIGHT: The Trail Blazers came out on top against the Suns with a 108-106 win on Nov. 4. Jerami Grant hit a fadeaway shot at the buzzer to secure the win for Portland.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Portland faces Phoenix, seeks 4th straight road win

Portland Trail Blazers (6-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-2, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Phoenix. Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference action a season...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

PHOENIX -- — The Portland Trail Blazers had 1 second left and a game-winning shot opportunity. The problem was their two biggest game-winning-shot-makers were out with injuries. In a weird way, coach Chauncey Billups said he believes that worked in his team's favor. Jerami Grant hit a 13-foot baseline...
PORTLAND, OR

