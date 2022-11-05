Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson to undergo surgery on torn meniscus
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson limped off the court Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, and the team announced he will undergo surgery on a meniscus tear in his right knee. Johnson signaled for a sub during the first quarter on Friday and Phoenix announced he will be out...
Suns forward Cam Johnson, Blazers guards Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons out Saturday
The Phoenix Suns suffered a setback when starting forward Cam Johnson left Friday’s contest with the Portland Trail Blazers with a right knee injury in the first quarter and was seen on crutches postgame. The Suns announced Johnson will miss the second contest of the two-game mini-series with Portland...
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Yardbarker
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
Phoenix Suns block 14 shots in dominant win vs. Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton went up and rejected a hook shot by Portland Trail Blazers big Jusuf Nurkic in the second quarter of Saturday’s matchup at Footprint Center. Portland forward Trenton Watford retrieved the board and went back up with it, and Ayton swatted it before Watford even...
numberfire.com
Suns' Cam Johnson (knee) undergoing meniscus surgery
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery on a torn meniscus, the team announced. There were reports that the Suns feared a torn meniscus, and now that is confirmed with the news of a surgery. There has been no announced timeline for recovery as of yet, but expect him to miss a good amount of time. Torrey Craig started Saturday in Johnson's absence.
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.
Yardbarker
Suns' Cameron Johnson exits game with knee injury
Phoenix forward Cameron Johnson injured his right knee in the first quarter of the Suns' Friday home game against the Portland Trail Blazers and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. Johnson grabbed at the knee multiple times during the quarter and later was noticeably limping after trying...
5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns rematch victory over Portland Trail Blazers
The Phoenix Suns took all the drama out of this one. After losing twice to Portland this season by two points each time, the Suns ran away with a 102-82 victory Saturday at Footprint Center. They led by as many as 23 points in the first half in avenging Friday’s 108-106 loss that ended...
Yardbarker
Suns PF Cam Johnson Ruled Out vs. Portland
On Friday, it was Torrey Craig who took Johnson's spot, scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds. Trendon Watford (Right Hip Flexor Strain) is PROBABLE. Gary Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) is OUT. Olivier Sarr (Right Wrist Sprain) is OUT. Anfernee Simons (Left Foot Inflammation) is OUT. After tonight,...
Yardbarker
Suns' Monty Williams Speaks on Cam Johnson's Injury
It's rare when Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is a man of few words, but that was exactly the case when addressing reporters for the first time since news broke that the Suns reportedly fear Johnson tore the meniscus in his right knee on Friday. "He's a starter for...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker Off to Hot Start to Begin Season
The Phoenix Suns have come out to a scorching 7-2 record and have looked impressive despite some setbacks. This is the Suns' third-best start to the season through nine games in franchise history. The Suns sit atop the Western Conference standings by half a game to a surprising Utah Jazz...
ESPN
Booker, Paul lead Suns to blowout win over Blazers 102-82
PHOENIX -- — The Phoenix Suns got beat in dramatic fashion by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. In response, they made sure there was zero doubt about Saturday's outcome. Devin Booker scored 24 points, Chris Paul added 15 and the Suns cruised to a 102-82 win over...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus
Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
Suns Fear Cam Johnson Tore Meniscus, per Report
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Phoenix Suns fear power forward Cam Johnson has tore his meniscus.
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Trail Blazers- Game Recap
It was a wire-to-wire battle for the Phoenix Suns against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The Suns were without Cameron Johnson, while the Blazers entered Friday without Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. Though, Phoenix gave its best efforts, it wasn’t enough to stop Portland’s efforts. The Blazers walked...
NBA
Blazers And Suns Run It Back Saturday In Phoenix
Portland and Phoenix will meet for the third and final time of the regular season on Nov. 5 on the second night of back-to-back matchups. LAST NIGHT: The Trail Blazers came out on top against the Suns with a 108-106 win on Nov. 4. Jerami Grant hit a fadeaway shot at the buzzer to secure the win for Portland.
FOX Sports
Portland faces Phoenix, seeks 4th straight road win
Portland Trail Blazers (6-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-2, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Phoenix. Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference action a season...
ESPN
Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106
PHOENIX -- — The Portland Trail Blazers had 1 second left and a game-winning shot opportunity. The problem was their two biggest game-winning-shot-makers were out with injuries. In a weird way, coach Chauncey Billups said he believes that worked in his team's favor. Jerami Grant hit a 13-foot baseline...
