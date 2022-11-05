EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — When the New York Giants raided the Buffalo Bills organization and hired Joe Schoen to be their general manager and Brain Daboll to be the coach, no one expected an immediate turnaround. The Giants had had five straight losing seasons and the Bills probably are the best team in the past two seasons not to make the Super Bowl. At the halfway point in the season, here’s a surprise. The Bills and Giants have 6-2 records. Schoen and Daboll seemingly have done the impossible in turning around a team that was 4-13 in 2021.

