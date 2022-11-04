Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits
Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
NASDAQ
Upgrading Bitcoin's Reserve Asset Status: On-Chain Yield Products
2021 has shown that the time for institutional crypto adoption has come. Prominent players, from banks to big tech companies, have opened crypto divisions, and many fund managers hold crypto on their balance sheets. When institutions add cryptocurrency to their balance sheets for the first time, they look to Bitcoin. They consider it a unique reserve asset. To make institutional adoption go faster, we must consider ways to upgrade Bitcoin’s reserve asset status.
cryptopotato.com
Santander’s UK Branch to ‘Protect Customers’ by Blocking Crypto Exchange Deposits
Crypto investors celebrated the nomination of a pro-crypto prime minister last month, but local banks are still against the asset class. The latest bank to clamp down on crypto in the UK is Santander. Over the weekend, it was reported that the retail bank is planning to block real-time payments to crypto exchanges in 2023.
kitco.com
Record gold purchases by central banks, large chunks are mystery buyers
Gold saw $50 gains on Friday after a very turbulent week. October employment report and signs that China could be easing its COVID-zero policies pushed prices higher. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
kitco.com
HSBC cuts UK terminal rate forecast to 3.75% from 4.25%
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Friday that it had revised down its forecasts for UK interest rates in the current tightening cycle, and now sees just two more increases. The Bank of England raised rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but said the risk of...
Investopedia
Fidelity to Start Offering Bitcoin and Ether Trading
Fidelity Investments (FNF) is launching a retail crypto trading platform, starting with zero-commission trading for Bitcoin and Ether. It has opened a waitlist for Fidelity Crypto, a new product for retail customers where they can trade commission-free, with a 1% spread incorporated into trade execution prices. In financial markets, a spread represents the difference between the price users pay for crypto and the price at which the brokerage fills their order.
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
kitco.com
Miners drive FTSE 100's best week in almost two years
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip shares marked their best week in almost two years on Friday, with miners and Asia-exposed stocks getting a lift from hopes that China would relax its COVID-19 restrictions. The internationally oriented FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rallied 2.0% on the day to touch its highest...
cryptopotato.com
Dark Side of Crypto: 98% of Projects Listed on Uniswap Are Scam (Study)
Some crypto traders think the report is outrageous, noting that the methodology used by the researchers is flawed. A new study has found nearly all crypto projects listed on Uniswap between 2018 and 2021 were malicious and scam-related. The study titled DO NOT RUG ON ME: ZERO-DIMENSIONAL SCAM DETECTION, was...
coingeek.com
Digital Tenge on BNB Chain? Are you kidding me?
Last week, Binance boss Changpeng Zhao (CZ) declared that after the exchange received a license in Kazakhstan, his team had persuaded Berik Sholpankulov, the First Deputy of the Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, to test integrating the Digital Tenge with the BNB blockchain. While he stopped short of...
UK Crypto Firms Will Need FCA Approval to Advertise
The U.K.’s House of Commons on Thursday (Nov. 3) passed new regulations that limit how cryptocurrency assets can be promoted in the country. The latest crypto-focused amendments to the Financial Services and Markets Bill clarify the bill’s approach to crypto assets and enshrine the powers of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Treasury when it comes to their regulation and legal status.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Set for Imminent Launch Earns Big Boost From Coinbase
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added a new token to its list of altcoins that may appear on its roster of tradable digital assets. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it’s adding Hashflow Token (HFT), the native token for decentralized exchange (DEX) Hashflow, to its roadmap. Hashflow is built...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
kitco.com
New York Fed completes the first phase of tests on a U.S. dollar CBDC
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press release prepared by the Fed, the central bank’s New York branch has released the...
cryptobriefing.com
Santander Will Block Users From Buying Crypto
Santander will block real-time payments to cryptocurrency exchanges starting in 2023. Yesterday, the bank announced limits on payments to exchanges that will take effect on November 15. Customers are still permitted to make withdrawals from, and receive funds sent by, crypto exchanges. The U.K. bank Santander will prevent its customers...
dailycoin.com
CBDC Explained: Everything You Need to Know About Central Bank Digital Currency
The concept of money and spending has been evolving dramatically since the advent of cryptocurrencies. Notably, digital currencies have continued to garner interest while exposing the world to possibilities it never imagined were even conceivable. Interestingly, owing to its entirely decentralized system, cryptocurrency became a honeypot for many, so much...
dailyhodl.com
Tezos (XTZ) Creator Arthur Breitman Says One Popular Crypto Sector Is Unsustainable
Tezos (XTZ) creator Arthur Breitman says that crypto projects rewarding people tokens for basic activities like walking, playing or learning are unsustainable. In a new interview with crypto strategist Scott Melker, Breitman says the “to earn model” is flawed and will ultimately fade away. “I think that if...
