President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation
Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
GOP in grinding push to break Democrats' hold on Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Struggling to claw back power, Republicans pushed state by state early Wednesday to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington in a grinding, dragged-out fight to upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. After all the polls closed, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power remained at risk. With the narrowly held House and an evenly divided Senate, the party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, including deniers of the 2020 election and extremists inspired by Donald Trump who handily won some seats. But the races stayed unusually tight. House Republicans ran into stiff competition in their march across the country, picking up some seats, and losing others. Battleground Senate races remained too early to call. The parties inched toward what could be another narrowly split Congress. As the mood grew tense, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if his party takes control, vowed to win the majority as he addressed a crowd of supporters well past midnight in Washington.
iheart.com
Why was THIS report on Paul Pelosi's attack REMOVED by NBC?
On Friday, NBC News released new, interesting details about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. But VERY soon after the Today Show report was posted online, it disappeared. Thankfully, Glenn’s team caught the video before it was erased forever. In this clip, Glenn plays that now-deleted report, which claims Paul Pelosi opened the door for police but then retreated back into the house. Plus, Glenn explains why he has a MAJOR problem with the New York Times accusing conservatives of spreading misinformation about the ordeal when THEY are the ones seemingly hiding the details…
U.S. Senate control down to five races, Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Control of the U.S. Senate is down to several races after Democrat John Fetterman won the pivotal U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania and Republican J.D. Vance won in Ohio.
US election results - live: Midterm red wave falters but Senate on knife edge as Fetterman and Vance win big
Election Day is over, polls have closed across the US, and counting is well underway in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. JD Vance also won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared victory shortly after 2am ET but it is unclear what the party’s majority will be in the lower chamber of Congress — it is not what...
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale...
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor’s race wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win. “We don’t know anything yet,” Lombardo told cheering supporters at a Republican party at a Las Vegas casino-resort. He noted he was also marking his 60th birthday, and called the race with Sisolak “razor thin.” The last polling sites in the state closed in Las Vegas and Reno after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Sisolak soon told election night supporters at the Encore resort on the Las Vegas Strip they could go home because the race was too close to call. “We said it was going to be close and it is,” Sisolak said. ”We ask you to please be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted. When that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”
How crypto giant Binance came to bail out its biggest rival, FTX, days after their billionaire founders got into a very public spat on Twitter
The sparring started on Sunday when Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted the exchange would be liquidating all its FTT tokens due to "recent revelations."
Stock futures turn positive as election results are tallied
Stock futures were mixed in the early hours of Wednesday as markets watched and reacted to Election Day results.
Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched from the western town of Sukchon, north of the capital, Pyongyang, and flew across the country toward waters off the North’s eastern coast. The launch was also detected by Japan’s military, which said the missile flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles) at a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers (30 miles). The relatively low trajectory seemed to align with the flight characteristics of some of North Korea’s newer short-range weapons designed to evade missile defenses. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile landed in waters outside of the country’s exclusive economic zone. He said North Korea’s intensifying testing activity was “significantly heightening” regional tensions and that Japan lodged a protest with the North through their embassies in Beijing.
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
