Painesville, OH

richlandsource.com

Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover

A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local

A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern

Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
richlandsource.com

Climbing out of a hole: Coldwater overcomes Huron

After getting off to a slow start, Coldwater found its fuel late to propel past Huron in a 14-3 victory during this Ohio football game. Huron started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Coldwater at the end of the first quarter.
COLDWATER, OH
coveringthecorner.com

When the rain washes you clean

The family owns a quarter-season ticket package with the Cleveland Guardians. Mom’s idea, I think. She could not resist the energy and fun with which Francisco Lindor played in 2015. And so, we took the plunge and started buying single-game tickets in 2016. Pretty good year for that. In...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Wind advisory issued; When rain returns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gust near or above 55 mph are possible, which could lead to downed tree limbs and a few power outages. Winds will die down overnight, but I’d hold off on raking up those leaves until Monday, as Sunday may still be a little breezy. Cleveland, Youngstown […]
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs

OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley

Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MENTOR, OH

