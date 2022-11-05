Read full article on original website
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
High school football: Local teams facing big challenges in regional semifinal pairings
Week 13 of the season is here. There are four area teams remaining in the tournament. Two are paired up against each other and the other two have big challenges. Elyria Catholic has a monster challenge against Glenville, which entered the Division IV state tournament as the AP poll champion.
Olmsted Falls rains down on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
Olmsted Falls trucked Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on the road to a 28-10 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Independence in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Mentor Lake Catholic as it shut out Independence 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 29, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Burton Berkshire in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
Chagrin Falls Kenston finds its footing in sprinting past Youngstown Chaney
Chagrin Falls Kenston dominated from start to finish in an imposing 31-7 win over Youngstown Chaney in Ohio high school football on November 4. Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
Sugarcreek Garaway cancels check from West Lafayette Ridgewood
West Lafayette Ridgewood was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Sugarcreek Garaway prevailed 21-6 on November 4 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 21-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.
Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
Germantown Valley View hits passing gear early to lap Blanchester
Germantown Valley View zipped to a quick start to key a 49-16 win over Blanchester during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 21-0 lead over Blanchester.
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
Climbing out of a hole: Coldwater overcomes Huron
After getting off to a slow start, Coldwater found its fuel late to propel past Huron in a 14-3 victory during this Ohio football game. Huron started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Coldwater at the end of the first quarter.
When the rain washes you clean
The family owns a quarter-season ticket package with the Cleveland Guardians. Mom’s idea, I think. She could not resist the energy and fun with which Francisco Lindor played in 2015. And so, we took the plunge and started buying single-game tickets in 2016. Pretty good year for that. In...
Wind advisory issued; When rain returns
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gust near or above 55 mph are possible, which could lead to downed tree limbs and a few power outages. Winds will die down overnight, but I’d hold off on raking up those leaves until Monday, as Sunday may still be a little breezy. Cleveland, Youngstown […]
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
Complete command: West Holmes dominates St. Marys in convincing showing
West Holmes raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-21 win over St. Marys in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
FOX 8 announces 2022 FNTD Player of the Year
Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling is the 2022 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year.
