FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
Sporting News
Mattress Mack's World Series bet, explained: How much money did Jim McIngvale win on the Astros?
When the Astros took the field for Game 6 of the World Series, they were greeted by a familiar face. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a mogul, philanthropist and Houston sports super fan. He's also a betting man. And the Space City resident was slated to throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday night.
Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75m after betting on Astros to win World Series
Famed gambler Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is a diehard Houston Astros fan but he had even more reason to celebrate when his team won the World Series on Saturday night. McIngvale had placed a number of bets adding up to around $10m on the Astros to take the World Series, which meant he netted $75m when Houston closed out the championship with victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
KHOU
George Strait, Jim McIngvale to get World Series Game 6 started, roof to be closed
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are back in town for Game 6 of the World Series, as they look to close out the Phillies and claim their second World Series championship. And they’ll have some help to get the party started. Astros superfan Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale will...
Click2Houston.com
CHAMPS: Houston Astros to host championship party for fans at Minute Maid Park following World Series victory
HOUSTON – HOUSTON, it’s time to party y’all. After the Houston Astros secured their second World Series title since 2017, the celebrations are not over. The Houston Astros will host a World Series Championship Party at Minute Maid Park outside Union Station Team Store on Sunday. The party will include several unique photo-ops, food trucks, activities for kids of all ages, and much more.
CBS Sports
Astros parade: Live stream, how to watch online, time, date, route as Houston celebrates second title
The Houston Astros won their second World Series in six years on Saturday night, downing the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Astros' title win caps a run that has seen them reach the American League Championship Series in six consecutive falls. They've won four of those pennants, including each of the last two. To the victors go the spoils, the reins on the narrative, and the championship parade.
Click2Houston.com
Astros owner Jim Crane wants to keep Justin Verlander in Houston after the World Series
Not long after the Houston Astros secured the 2022 World Championship title Saturday, team owner Jim Crane candidly talked to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy about winning after the cheating scandal, the impact Dusty Baker’s had on the team, the fans, and the first phone call he plans to make now that the World Series is done.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Best Houston Astros’ fans signs of the night - Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros took on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night and we are there capturing all the fun from the stands and around the ballpark. It was clear from minute one at Minute Maid that Houston got out its markers and paints and got really creative. Here are some of the best signs we found throughout the park.
Click2Houston.com
‘Mattress Mack’ to deliver first pitch in World Series Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – After an electrifying and eventful week in Philadelphia, our hometown Astros have returned home in hopes to clinch another World Series title. The series is currently 3-2 with Astros leading. If the Astros win Game 6, they will win their second World Series title in franchise history.
Houston Astros Defeat Philadelphia Phillies in 6 Games to Win 2022 World Series
Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park In the words of Beyonce, "Houston, Texas Baby!" The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Before Saturday's game, the series went back and forth throughout its 6 games, with Philadelphia taking Game 1 before Houston tied the series in the second match. Philadelphia retook the series lead in the third game before Houston pulled out the next two wins. RELATED: Astros' Justin...
PHOTOS: George Strait Gets VIP Tour Before Houston Astros World Series Game
The Houston Astros made time for George Strait before the start of Saturday’s World Series game. Because when the king of country music is in the dugout, you roll out the red carpet. Check that, bright orange and blue. The Astros honored Strait, a Texan, by asking him to...
Mattress Mack to throw World Series Game 6 first pitch during busy weekend in downtown Houston
While we know the World Series is a big event, don't sell the 40,000-strong International Quilt Festival at the GRB.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Expect massive crowds in already-busy downtown Houston for World Series Game 6
PACK YOUR PATIENCE: Aside from large World Series crowds, the International Quilt Festival is expected to bring 50,000 people downtown this weekend.
Top 6 most wanted: Houston Astros 2022 World Series Champions Gear
Thousands of Houston Astros fans lined up outside Academy stores across the city for a chance to get these hot new 2022 World Series Champions t-shirts and caps.
