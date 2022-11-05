ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75m after betting on Astros to win World Series

Famed gambler Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is a diehard Houston Astros fan but he had even more reason to celebrate when his team won the World Series on Saturday night. McIngvale had placed a number of bets adding up to around $10m on the Astros to take the World Series, which meant he netted $75m when Houston closed out the championship with victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
Click2Houston.com

CHAMPS: Houston Astros to host championship party for fans at Minute Maid Park following World Series victory

HOUSTON – HOUSTON, it’s time to party y’all. After the Houston Astros secured their second World Series title since 2017, the celebrations are not over. The Houston Astros will host a World Series Championship Party at Minute Maid Park outside Union Station Team Store on Sunday. The party will include several unique photo-ops, food trucks, activities for kids of all ages, and much more.
CBS Sports

Astros parade: Live stream, how to watch online, time, date, route as Houston celebrates second title

The Houston Astros won their second World Series in six years on Saturday night, downing the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Astros' title win caps a run that has seen them reach the American League Championship Series in six consecutive falls. They've won four of those pennants, including each of the last two. To the victors go the spoils, the reins on the narrative, and the championship parade.
People

Houston Astros Defeat Philadelphia Phillies in 6 Games to Win 2022 World Series

Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park In the words of Beyonce, "Houston, Texas Baby!" The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Before Saturday's game, the series went back and forth throughout its 6 games, with Philadelphia taking Game 1 before Houston tied the series in the second match. Philadelphia retook the series lead in the third game before Houston pulled out the next two wins. RELATED: Astros' Justin...
