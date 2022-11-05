ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Couple wanted for murder in US Virgin Islands arrested in Florida

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Su0iN_0izW7SkI00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A couple wanted for murder in the U.S. Virgin Islands back in June was arrested Thursday in Florida, officials say.

According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house in Lakeland, Florida, on Thursday just after 5 p.m. Jonatha Rivera, 30, and his girlfriend, N’zinger Williams, 28, were arrested.

According to WFTV, deputies said Rivera and Williams were wanted for the murder of a 28-year-old St. Croix man last June.

“The suspects are wanted for the murder of a 28-year-old St. Croix man in June of this year. They are both from the Virgin Islands and came here in late June apparently thinking Polk County would be a good place to flee to. They were obviously wrong,” said PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd, in the news release.

The Virgin Islands Police Department St. Croix District is reportedly charging Rivera with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first-degree reckless endangerment and unauthorized possession of ammunition, according to PCSO. Williams is facing first-degree murder and accessory after the fact charges.

It is unclear how investigators learned of and located the couple in Florida months after the alleged murder. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Florida man accused of beating his mother to death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police have arrested a man in Florida after they said he beat his mother to death using his fists and an unknown weapon. Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department were called to do a welfare check at the home of Harriet Owens, 60, on Sunday afternoon, WFLA reported.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman shot while running away from man in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly shot a woman during an argument early Monday in Orlando, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a call regarding the shooting on Pine Hills Road off Silver Star Road shortly after midnight. The victim, who is in her 20s, told authorities she was arguing with the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot her as she ran away from him.
ORLANDO, FL
wufe967.com

Florida man arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs, killing one, during attempted robbery: 'Cold hearted'

Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man’s dog during an attempted robbery last week. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said during a Thursday press conference that 17-year-old Jayden Harris was arrested for the shooting that occurred last Friday during a robbery in which both of the victims’ dachshunds were shot and one was killed, WTVT-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties

Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

11/2/2022 Winning Powerball Numbers For Last Night

KISSIMMEE, Florida – The winning numbers for the Saturday, November 5, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion ($782.4 million cash value) are 28-45-53-56-69 with a Powerball of 20 with Powerplay 3X. Saturday’s estimated jackpot surpassed the world record amount previously set by Powerball in 2016...
KISSIMMEE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Newly remodeled Walmart in Bartow opens Friday

BARTOW, Fla. — Shoppers in Bartow will soon be able to walk the aisles of the newly renovated Walmart Supercenter. The ribbon cutting to celebrate the remodeled Walmart on East Van Fleet Drive will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The "much-anticipated" remodel is finally complete,...
BARTOW, FL
cw34.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
103K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy