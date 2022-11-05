PREP FOOTBALL: Lemon Bay rolls over Bobcats

ENGLEWOOD — In front of a packed crowd on Senior Night, Lemon Bay’s offense shined as it defeated North Port 35-7 in the regular season finale for the Mantas.

It didn’t take long for the Mantas to get started. Taron Sanders made a statement early, ripping a long kickoff return to the North Port 29, before finishing off the drive himself a touchdown run. When North Port fumbled on its ensuing possession, Lemon Bay quickly scored again on another Sanders run to lead 14-0 with just two minutes coming off the clock.

With the early momentum early, Lemon Bay’s defense got in on the party. Kaden Keir intercepted North Port quarterback Evan Burger’s pass, and ran it back for a 40-yard pick-six.

Carson Moore added a touchdown run of his own as the Mantas took a 27-0 lead into the halftime locker room.

On the other side, the Bobcats tried to get their offense started, but a fumble, incomplete passes, and an interception put a nail in their plans.

The Bobcats inserted Niklas Pinto under center and he had some success, connecting with running back Jaylon Fulton on the ground and in the air. The Bobcats managed to creep into the red zone right before the first half ended but two incompletions at the Mantas’ 15 ended the threat.

North Port did open the second half with a 12-play scoring drive with Pinto finding Patrick White for the score.

Lemon Bay’s answer was immediate. Moore rattled off another touchdown run for the game’s final points.

Key plays: The Mantas had control of the game right from the start. It all started on the kickoff, when Lemon Bay wide receiver Taron Sanders returned the kickoff all the way to the Bobcat 29 yard line.

What it means: This is the second straight win for the Mantas. Earlier this week they defeated DeSoto County as well. In both of those wins the Mantas scored a combined 69 points. Despite posting a 4-5 record on the season, it is still unlikely that the Mantas will make the playoffs. On the other sideline, the Bobcats fell to 0-7 but will have one final shot to get a win next week in their season finale against Bayshore.

Key stats: In the first half, the Mantas scored 27 unanswered points.

Quote: “With everything we have been through this year, for these kids, especially the seniors on Senior Night to have a two home wins this week in front of nice crowds at Veteran Stadium, I am just overjoyed for them.” – Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell