ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

PREP FOOTBALL: Lemon Bay rolls over Bobcats

By By Victoria Netkovick Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxJHi_0izW65oH00

ENGLEWOOD — In front of a packed crowd on Senior Night, Lemon Bay’s offense shined as it defeated North Port 35-7 in the regular season finale for the Mantas.

It didn’t take long for the Mantas to get started. Taron Sanders made a statement early, ripping a long kickoff return to the North Port 29, before finishing off the drive himself a touchdown run. When North Port fumbled on its ensuing possession, Lemon Bay quickly scored again on another Sanders run to lead 14-0 with just two minutes coming off the clock.

With the early momentum early, Lemon Bay’s defense got in on the party. Kaden Keir intercepted North Port quarterback Evan Burger’s pass, and ran it back for a 40-yard pick-six.

Carson Moore added a touchdown run of his own as the Mantas took a 27-0 lead into the halftime locker room.

On the other side, the Bobcats tried to get their offense started, but a fumble, incomplete passes, and an interception put a nail in their plans.

The Bobcats inserted Niklas Pinto under center and he had some success, connecting with running back Jaylon Fulton on the ground and in the air. The Bobcats managed to creep into the red zone right before the first half ended but two incompletions at the Mantas’ 15 ended the threat.

North Port did open the second half with a 12-play scoring drive with Pinto finding Patrick White for the score.

Lemon Bay’s answer was immediate. Moore rattled off another touchdown run for the game’s final points.

Key plays: The Mantas had control of the game right from the start. It all started on the kickoff, when Lemon Bay wide receiver Taron Sanders returned the kickoff all the way to the Bobcat 29 yard line.

What it means: This is the second straight win for the Mantas. Earlier this week they defeated DeSoto County as well. In both of those wins the Mantas scored a combined 69 points. Despite posting a 4-5 record on the season, it is still unlikely that the Mantas will make the playoffs. On the other sideline, the Bobcats fell to 0-7 but will have one final shot to get a win next week in their season finale against Bayshore.

Key stats: In the first half, the Mantas scored 27 unanswered points.

Quote: “With everything we have been through this year, for these kids, especially the seniors on Senior Night to have a two home wins this week in front of nice crowds at Veteran Stadium, I am just overjoyed for them.” – Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Bradenton, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Palmetto HS soccer team will have a game with Bayshore High School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide concerns on Englewood Beach

There are dead fish and debris along the water near the Chadwick Cover Marina on Englewood Beach. Red tide is something they have also had to deal with before. It’s a sight no one wants to see or smell. “It’s never pleasant, never nice, and it never smells good,”...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest took place November 6. The event was hosted by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and featured cyclists from around the country. Cyclists rode through five cycling routes ranging from 16 to 100 miles through both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sunny Sunday, but Tropical System Likely to Develop Mid Week Bringing Wind and Rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun will rise sooner as we set our clocks back and gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning. Sunrise will be at 6:44 a.m. That sunshine should stick around with low chances of rain arriving late in the afternoon. Expect a warm, somewhat humid day with a high of 87. Red tide is still showing up in Manasota Beach with dead fish onshore. The irritating bloom was also detected offshore in Venice and City Island in Sarasota county. Siesta Key and Manatee County beaches were in the clear as of Saturday. Aside from those issues, it should be a good beach and boating day if you avoid the affected areas.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Power outage in Cape Coral from downed power lines

A neighborhood was sent into the dark again on Saturday after power poles were taken down. It’s happening in Cape Coral, and people nearby have no idea when the power is going to come back on. Residents had to get their generators out once again after the power went...
CAPE CORAL, FL
cbs12.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Last debris pass in the city begins Monday

Crews plan one more swing through the city of Sarasota, beginning next week, to collect the last logs, limbs and other storm-related leftovers from Hurricane Ian’s passage in late September. Trucks will begin the final collection operation on Monday, Nov. 7. City residents are encouraged to place the remainder...
SARASOTA, FL
wvua23.com

No interruption to routes after two Englewood Elementary buses catch fire

Two buses at Englewood Elementary School went up in flames late Wednesday after a powerline fell, but school officials said Thursday there are no issues with bus routes. It took 20 minutes before Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and local volunteer fire departments could quash the blaze at the Tuscaloosa County School System building, but no one was injured in the incident.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
businessobserverfl.com

Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
TAMPA, FL
wengradio.com

Man Arrested for Illegal Dumping In Charlotte County

A man was arrested after deputies found him illegally dumping a felony volume of tree debris into a Port Charlotte vacant lot. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at approximately 12:30pm, a deputy was patrolling the undeveloped areas near Friendly St. and Chamberlain Blvd. in Port Charlotte, investigating several large trailer loads of waste debris which had been dumped. During this patrol, the deputy observed a large white and blue trailer truck in the area. The truck was backed into a vacant lot on Woolard Ave. and had its tailgate open with a man standing at its control panel.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy