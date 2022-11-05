Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Swinney reacts to Jeff Scott's firing
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media around 6 p.m. Sunday and said it wasn’t until right before then that he heard the news of Jeff Scott being fired by South Florida. Scott, of course a (...)
clemsontigers.com
Notre Dame Defeats Clemson, 35-14
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Notre Dame (6-3) took advantage of a pair of non-offensive touchdowns and an interception deep in Tiger territory that led to another score to defeat No. 5/5 Clemson, 35-14, on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. The loss dropped the Tigers to 8-1 on the season and snapped Clemson’s nation-leading 14-game winning streak.
Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
Clemson Will Be Without Star Player vs. Notre Dame
The Clemson Tigers will reportedly once again be without one of their key pass rushers off the edge for Saturday night's game vs. Notre Dame. Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, "Can confirm Clemson will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) tonight against Notre Dame." Adding, "Thomas missed the first portion of the season with the foot injury but had played in the last three games."
Dabo Swinney Shoulders Blame for 'Ass-Kicking' at Notre Dame
The Clemson Tigers got manhandled physically by Notre Dame in a 35-14 loss, and Dabo Swinney knows it. The head coach talked about that and more after the game.
thecomeback.com
Clemson gets disappointing news before big game
The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Complete Day Two of Liberty Hidden Dual
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Clemson men’s tennis team completed day two of the Liberty Hidden Dual on Saturday evening. After a long delay due to a power outage, the Tigers registered a doubles win and two singles wins against Old Dominion. “It was a tough day for both...
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: Clemson vs. Duke, ACC Tournament Quarterfinal
📍 Durham, N.C. (Koskinen Stadium) 🗓 Sunday, November 6 • 8 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 8 seed Clemson Tigers will take on top-seeded Duke on Sunday night in the ACC quarterfinal. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., with the match set to be broadcast on ACC Network.
Howard thinks Clemson is Vulnerable against Irish
No. 4 Clemson may be vulnerable Saturday night when they battle Notre Dame at 7:30 on NBC according to one member of the GameDay crew. Desmond Howard make that prediction on ESPN wondering if the QB (...)
ESPN analyst: Sneaky game for Clemson
One member of the ESPN GameDay crew thinks the Clemson offense needs to figure things out this week or the Tigers could be in trouble. Pat McAfee thinks Will Shipley could be the key for Clemson. "No. 4 (...)
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Dominate Penn State to Close Out Liberty Hidden Dual
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Clemson men’s tennis team dominated on the final day of the Liberty Hidden Dual, picking up three doubles wins and four singles wins against Penn State. “Coke (Jorge Plans Gonzalez) and Matt had a fantastic weekend of tennis,” said Head Coach Robbie Weiss. “They...
Live from South Bend: Clemson fans predict game
South Bend, Ind. -- Clemson fans are all over South Bend as the Tigers prepare to battle the Irish. TCI caught up with some Clemson fans to get their predictions for the game. (...)
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Down Flames on Day One of Liberty Hidden Dual
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Clemson men’s tennis team got off to a great start on day one of the Liberty Hidden Dual, winning all three doubles matches and securing victories on three singles courts. “I am really proud of the boys tonight,” said Head Coach Robbie Weiss. “They...
2 Upstate high school football players involved in crash
The crash happened Friday morning when the two players were headed to school from a team breakfast, according to a statement released by the District Five Schools of Spartanburg County.
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
gsabizwire.com
Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
live5news.com
Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
Comments / 0