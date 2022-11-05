ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemsontigers.com

Notre Dame Defeats Clemson, 35-14

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Notre Dame (6-3) took advantage of a pair of non-offensive touchdowns and an interception deep in Tiger territory that led to another score to defeat No. 5/5 Clemson, 35-14, on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. The loss dropped the Tigers to 8-1 on the season and snapped Clemson’s nation-leading 14-game winning streak.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Clemson Will Be Without Star Player vs. Notre Dame

The Clemson Tigers will reportedly once again be without one of their key pass rushers off the edge for Saturday night's game vs. Notre Dame. Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, "Can confirm Clemson will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) tonight against Notre Dame." Adding, "Thomas missed the first portion of the season with the foot injury but had played in the last three games."
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

Clemson gets disappointing news before big game

The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Complete Day Two of Liberty Hidden Dual

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Clemson men’s tennis team completed day two of the Liberty Hidden Dual on Saturday evening. After a long delay due to a power outage, the Tigers registered a doubles win and two singles wins against Old Dominion. “It was a tough day for both...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Match Day Central: Clemson vs. Duke, ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

📍 Durham, N.C. (Koskinen Stadium) 🗓 Sunday, November 6 • 8 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 8 seed Clemson Tigers will take on top-seeded Duke on Sunday night in the ACC quarterfinal. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., with the match set to be broadcast on ACC Network.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Dominate Penn State to Close Out Liberty Hidden Dual

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Clemson men’s tennis team dominated on the final day of the Liberty Hidden Dual, picking up three doubles wins and four singles wins against Penn State. “Coke (Jorge Plans Gonzalez) and Matt had a fantastic weekend of tennis,” said Head Coach Robbie Weiss. “They...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Down Flames on Day One of Liberty Hidden Dual

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Clemson men’s tennis team got off to a great start on day one of the Liberty Hidden Dual, winning all three doubles matches and securing victories on three singles courts. “I am really proud of the boys tonight,” said Head Coach Robbie Weiss. “They...
CLEMSON, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
gsabizwire.com

Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
GREENVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
GREENVILLE, SC

