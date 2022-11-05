Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Zion Williamson Throws Down A Ridiculous Dunk In Warriors-Pelicans Game
It's good to see Williamson back healthy (he missed the entire 2021-22 season), because he is one of the most exciting players in the league. The former Duke superstar finished his night with 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes of playing time. He is...
Yardbarker
Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA
For the longest time, it was pretty clear that LeBron James was the best player in the NBA. Sure, you had some players challenge him from time to time, but LeBron was still objectively the best in the business. That is no longer the case in the present, though, as the King has relinquished his crown.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."
The Lakers are 2-7 on the season so far, a start that many fans and experts saw coming weeks before opening night. What they didn't see coming, however, was the resurgence of Russell Westbrook, who has done a complete 180 since agreeing to come off the bench for L.A. Russ...
Yardbarker
Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
This past summer, the Los Angeles Lakers exhausted all options in their quest to trade Russell Westbrook. With multiple targets in mind, they canvassed the league for any takers on Westbrook, but no teams have come out of the woodwork so far -- well, except for one. In Indiana, the...
NBC Sports
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
Yardbarker
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
thecomeback.com
NBA insider reveals shocking Kevin Durant trade talks
NBA megastar Kevin Durant caused quite a stir over the offseason when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and set a few ultimatums before eventually agreeing to return to the team this season. But despite Durant’s commitment to the team, it looks like he could still be on his way out of Brooklyn, after all.
Astros' Yuli Gurriel had emotional reaction to being taken off WS roster following Game 5 injury
On Saturday, the Houston Astros announced that first baseman Yuli Gurriel would miss the remainder of the World Series after suffering a knee injury in Game 5. It's a devastating break for Gurriel, who, according to manager Dusty Baker, "tried everything" to play. Baker said Gurriel had treatment on Friday and again on Saturday, but the injury didn't respond well enough for him to be ready for action in Game 6 or a possible Game 7.
‘I’m not going to lie’: Bulls star Zach LaVine drops Michael Jordan truth bomb on not being 100% back from injury
Zach LaVine is not yet 100 percent in full health after undergoing surgery in his left knee in the offseason. He admitted as much after the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. The game against the Celtics was actually LaVine’s fourth straight outing, which came...
Yardbarker
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."
Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?
The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
Yardbarker
Photo Of Kevin Durant Going Viral
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets had themselves a fantastic night. After an eventful week, they picked up a huge road win over the Washington Wizards by a score of 128-86 (for a 42-point win). During the game, Kevin Durant had an unbelievable crossover move that dropped Daniel Gafford to the...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Yardbarker
Andrew Nembhard steps up on both ends as Indiana Pacers take down Miami Heat
INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this season, as the Indiana Pacers were making a daring comeback attempt against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Rick Carlisle turned to rookie guard Andrew Nembhard. The 31st overall pick in the draft played almost the entire fourth quarter that night and gave the Pacers a chance to tie the game at the buzzer. His offensive connectivity and defensive presence were needed for the blue and gold.
Yardbarker
Nets fight back behind Kevin Durant to top Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets used a late surge and key baskets from Kevin Durant to pull out a 98-94 comeback victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. Durant poured in 27 points to go with seven rebounds while the Nets have tallied back-to-back road games since the suspension of guard Kyrie Irving earlier in the week.
Yardbarker
No Mitchell? No Garland? No Problem For The Cavs As They Route Detroit
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a streak right now we haven't seen since the LeBron James era. And don't look now, but that's exactly is waiting for them when the Wine and Gold touch down in Los Angeles for a Sunday afternoon matinee. The Cavs ran away with their 7th...
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's
Ben Gordon was a very talented NBA player, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA playing for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic. Recently, the former UConn star has been in the news for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gordon was arrested at...
Yardbarker
Very Exciting News About Cam Reddish
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden. For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA. Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Saturday." In his first eight...
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
Comments / 0