Washington State

NBC Sports

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NBA insider reveals shocking Kevin Durant trade talks

NBA megastar Kevin Durant caused quite a stir over the offseason when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and set a few ultimatums before eventually agreeing to return to the team this season. But despite Durant’s commitment to the team, it looks like he could still be on his way out of Brooklyn, after all.
RUSH, NY
Yardbarker

Astros' Yuli Gurriel had emotional reaction to being taken off WS roster following Game 5 injury

On Saturday, the Houston Astros announced that first baseman Yuli Gurriel would miss the remainder of the World Series after suffering a knee injury in Game 5. It's a devastating break for Gurriel, who, according to manager Dusty Baker, "tried everything" to play. Baker said Gurriel had treatment on Friday and again on Saturday, but the injury didn't respond well enough for him to be ready for action in Game 6 or a possible Game 7.
Yardbarker

Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Photo Of Kevin Durant Going Viral

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets had themselves a fantastic night. After an eventful week, they picked up a huge road win over the Washington Wizards by a score of 128-86 (for a 42-point win). During the game, Kevin Durant had an unbelievable crossover move that dropped Daniel Gafford to the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Andrew Nembhard steps up on both ends as Indiana Pacers take down Miami Heat

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this season, as the Indiana Pacers were making a daring comeback attempt against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Rick Carlisle turned to rookie guard Andrew Nembhard. The 31st overall pick in the draft played almost the entire fourth quarter that night and gave the Pacers a chance to tie the game at the buzzer. His offensive connectivity and defensive presence were needed for the blue and gold.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Nets fight back behind Kevin Durant to top Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets used a late surge and key baskets from Kevin Durant to pull out a 98-94 comeback victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. Durant poured in 27 points to go with seven rebounds while the Nets have tallied back-to-back road games since the suspension of guard Kyrie Irving earlier in the week.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Very Exciting News About Cam Reddish

On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden. For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA. Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Saturday." In his first eight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN

