Arlington, TX

George Strait on Riding Into Stadiums Again in 2023: 'It Just Felt Right' (Exclusive)

Next year, George Strait is preparing to play his most extensive stadium run in nine years since he completed his two-year “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour in 2014.   The country titan and his Ace in the Hole Band will perform six stadium dates starting May 6 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and ending Aug. 5 at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. All stops will feature Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.  “It just felt right,” Strait tells Billboard via email of the mini-tour. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in...
Swifties Rejoice: Here's Where to Find Taylor Swift 'Eras' Tour Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Taylor Swift shocked and delighted fans when she released her latest album Midnights and consequently announced her first tour in five years. This is a big deal — considering most fans (including me) haven’t seen her live since before the pandemic. Obviously, this has caused some big shakeups throughout the country, as we all frantically try to get tickets to the U.S. leg of the ‘Eras’ tour. Bear in mind her last tour was when she released Reputation...
Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023

She's still the one, as in the top-selling female country artist of all time and she's coming back to Minnesota on her Queen of Me tour in 2023. Just announced Friday, Shania Twain will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 17, 2023. It'll mark her first show in Minnesota since 2018. She play in Madison, Wisconsin on May 16.
Taylor Swift Fans Ticketmaster Struggles Proves Gen X Had The Easier Concert Ticket Buying Experience

Many Taylor Swift fans were in for a rude awakening this week. The legend announced a concert tour for 2023, and Swifties were immediately breathless with anticipation. Swift’s concert tours have always been must-see events, and the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be her first stadium tour in five years. First up for fans though is the gauntlet that is getting concert tickets through Ticketmaster.
Country Stars Celebrate The Rolling Stones with Upcoming Tribute Album; Brothers Osborne, The War And Treaty Share First Cover

Some of the Rolling Stones’ biggest hits are getting country-fied in honor of the legendary rock band’s 60th year. Set to be released in 2023, Stoned Cold Country will see the brightest stars in country music come together for a tribute album brimming with reimagined versions of the Stones’ classics. Produced by Robert Deaton, the record will host artists like Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, and many more as they all pay homage to and celebrate the influential rock torchbearers in their sixth decade.
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

