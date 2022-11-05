Read full article on original website
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
More than a million Twitter accounts have been deactivated or suspended in the week since Elon Musk's takeover, report says
Almost 900,000 users have deactivated their Twitter accounts since Elon Musk took over. That's according to analysis by Bot Sentinel, first reported by the MIT Technology Review. A further 497,000 accounts have been suspended in the days since Musk's takeover was finalized. An analysis of Twitter accounts suggests that more...
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Trump says Twitter is 'in sane hands' following Elon Musk's takeover, but dismissed returning to the platform
Elon Musk formally closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter late Thursday evening. Donald Trump said the app is now "in sane hands" with the tech billionaire at its helm. The former president was permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021. Former President Donald Trump on Friday celebrated Elon Musk's...
Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull
Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Permanently Suspend ‘Parody’ Accounts, Company Asks Laid Off Workers to Return
Twitter seems to be in disarray ever since Elon Musk took over as CEO late last month. Musk seems to backtracking after declaring late last month that “comedy is now legal on Twitter.”. It took less than two weeks, and Musk doesn’t appear to be laughing anymore, as he...
Elon Musk Announces Twitter’s $8 Monthly Premium ‘Verified’ Service
Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, announced this week that the social media platform will charge $8 for its premium service, called “Blue.”. The service will include a verified check mark for users who pay the monthly fee, indicating that Twitter has confirmed the account belongs to the person or company it names.
Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers
Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
More than 50 Tesla employees are helping Elon Musk handle matters at Twitter
The new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has authorized 50 employees from his other companies, such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company, to help him handle matters at the social media company, according to a report by CNBC. In addition to the employees, Musk has friends and advisors who...
Elon Musk will have to sell Tesla stock to fund Twitter unless the exodus of advertisers reverses soon, says Loup's Gene Munster
Elon Musk could be forced to sell Tesla stock as losses at Twitter pile up, according to Gene Munster. The Loup Funds managing partner told CNBC that unless the advertiser exodus improves, Musk may have to sell shares in April. Musk, who took over Twitter last month, has said the...
Facebook Oversight Board has advice for Elon Musk
Representatives of Facebook's independent Oversight Board have advice for Elon Musk as he decides the future of speech rules on Twitter: He should "start with the principle of not doing harm," they told Axios in an interview on stage at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday. Why it...
Elon Musk Reports ‘Massive Drop in Revenue’ as Companies Pause Twitter Ads
With activist groups pressuring advertisers to leave Twitter after its acquisition by Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen “a massive drop in revenue,” Musk said Friday (Nov. 4) in a tweet. The tweet came as activists protest potential changes in how Twitter will moderate content after...
General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover
Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark
Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
