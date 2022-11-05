ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Markets Insider

Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Fortune

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Newsweek

Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull

Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
The Jewish Press

Elon Musk Announces Twitter’s $8 Monthly Premium ‘Verified’ Service

Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, announced this week that the social media platform will charge $8 for its premium service, called “Blue.”. The service will include a verified check mark for users who pay the monthly fee, indicating that Twitter has confirmed the account belongs to the person or company it names.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers

Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Axios

Facebook Oversight Board has advice for Elon Musk

Representatives of Facebook's independent Oversight Board have advice for Elon Musk as he decides the future of speech rules on Twitter: He should "start with the principle of not doing harm," they told Axios in an interview on stage at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday. Why it...
The Hill

General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover

Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.

