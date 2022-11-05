ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

Prayer rally held in Saginaw to 'fight like heaven' against proposal 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — A prayer event was held in Saginaw Sunday afternoon to "fight like heaven" against proposal three. The event was held on November 4, at 2:00 p.m., at the Horizons Conference Center by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. "If this abortion initiative is put into the state...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Police investigate threats made against Flint mayor

FLINT, MI – Police are looking into threats made against Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the department received communications on social media and to the mayor’s office that are “concerning and threatening in nature.”. “Unfortunately, I’ve been advised of credible threats against...
FLINT, MI
firefighternation.com

Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief Is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight

A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan

Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’

Updated, 7:51 a.m., 11/6/22 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and fellow Democrats joined actress Kerry Washington on Saturday night to rally at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Washington, best known for her roles in the movie, “Django Unchained” and the TV show, “Scandal,” told about 300 people that voting in the midterm election […] The post Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Washington Examiner

Woman says she was bitten by protester at Tudor Dixon rally

A woman claimed she was bitten by a protester at an Oct. 29 rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, a Republican. Cheryl Costantino, chairwoman of the Wayne County Republican Party, said a woman protesting the Detroit rally bit her in the arm. Costantino said she saw the woman, who...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

New attorneys push for full investigation into fatal house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawyers for the family of two boys who died in a Flint house fire this past May are planning to file a new civil lawsuit against the city. At a press conference Friday, Detroit area attorney Todd F. Flood and Robert Kenner Jr. joined family members demanding justice. “We are here for justice,” said Kenner. “This family deserves answers, there should not be a coverup, we need a full investigation.”
FLINT, MI
Jalopnik

'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership

Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Holly to hold special meeting over ethics violation accusations

The Village of Holly Council has announced a special meeting do discuss a possible violation of the village’s code of ethics and conduct by council member Ryan Delaney. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Holly Area Schools Board of Education Meeting Room, 920 E. Baird Street.
HOLLY, MI

