ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Devils Dump Fulton In First Round

By By SAM BUNDY Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9Xfj_0izVxGee00

Brady Quillen had a light night on Friday night.

In the Greeneville Greene Devils’ 45-6 win over Fulton in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Burley Stadium, the senior quarterback completed five of nine passes for 37 yards and ran for 10 yards on three carries in the first half, played just one series in the third quarter and took the rest of the night off.

Gov. Bill Lee, who attended the game, might have broken more of a sweat pressing the flesh.

But make no mistake – if the Devils are to reach the Class 4A state championship game for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, they’ll do it in large part on Quillen’s arm and legs.

Quillen has had nearly a three-year steady run as the director of Greeneville’s high-powered offense.

With last night’s numbers, he inched closer to surpassing current Greeneville offensive coordinator Cody Baugh into third place on the Devils’ career passing yards list with 4,951.

Baugh passed for 4,991 yards from 2000-2002. Jordan Greenway is second on the list with 5,293 yards from 2005-2008, and current Army quarterback Cade Ballard is first with 9,400 yards from 2015-2018.

Quillen is also tied with Greenway for second on the career passing touchdowns list with 56.

More important than individual statistics, though, Greeneville is now 30-3 with Quillen as its starter under center. And all three of the losses have come against Elizabethton teams that won the Class 4A state title in 2020 and finished state runner-up in 2021.

“First of all, Brady’s just a dang winner,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen was saying earlier this week. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. Three years ago when he was a sophomore and he took over when Drew Gregg got hurt against Austin-East in the fourth game of the season, I knew I could win with Brady going forward just by the character he had. He didn’t have the strongest arm of the quarterbacks we had, but I knew what I was going to get from him.

“At the end of the day, we went with Brady as our quarterback and it’s probably been the best decision I’ve made in my coaching career so far. We’ve won a lot of football games with him. We’ve gone 10-0 in back-to-back regular seasons playing two of the tougher schedules we’ve played.”

Quillen, Greeneville’s lone returning team captain this season, has played through an ankle injury suffered in a 21-0 win over Elizabethton in Week 3. He’s now completed 99 of 141 passes for 1,758 yards and 17 TDs with just three interceptions, and he’s rushed for 293 yards and seven TDs on 61 carries.

“Brady has been a little hobbled and banged up, but he’s still given his best every week,” Spradlen said. “He’s looking as good as he’s looked health-wise since the Elizabethton game. It’s going to be fun to see what he can do the rest of the way in the playoffs for sure.”

The thing that makes Quillen so effective is his ability to put the football on target. He’s consistently aware of Greeneville’s offense and the opponent’s defense, and he makes few mistakes.

For Quillen’s career, he’s completed nearly 70 percent of his passes (266 of 385) with just 11 interceptions. He did throw a pick last night, but that was more of a fluke on a play where he was trying to get the ball into the end zone from about midfield at the end of the first half.

“Brady doesn’t get rattled,” Spradlen said. “We coach him hard and he can handle that where a lot of kids might not be able to.

“He’s in a tough position. There’s only one quarterback on the field. If we win, he looks good. If we lose, it’s on the quarterback. In a big-time program, that’s a tough position to be in as a high school kid. But he’s handled that incredibly well. He’s never been a ‘me kid’ at all. He’s always about the team, always a team leader. No matter what we need him to do, he does it.”

With the win over Fulton, Greeneville – ranked No. 1 in Class 4A – improves to 11-0 and will host Gibbs (7-4) in the second round next Friday. Gibbs defeated Grainger 49-14 last night.

Greeneville opted to mostly run the ball against Fulton, a team that had trouble stopping opponents all season. The Devils used nine ball carriers to roll up 293 yards on the ground.

Sophomore Carson Quillen – Brady’s brother – led the way with 98 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Senior Damien Short finished with 88 yards and a TD on nine carries; Amanuel Dickson had 34 yards and two TDs on five carries; Maddox Bishop had 30 yards on six carries; and Bryson Myers had a 27-yard carry.

Greeneville also scored on an 80-yard kick return by Mason Laws and a safety.

Greeneville’s defense smothered Fulton’s Mr. Football semifinalist Marcellus Jackson. The senior quarterback completed just three of 14 passes for 11 yards and threw three interceptions while running for just 36 yards on 10 carries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County

A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
wjhl.com

2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old

Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. crews continue working to contain 170-acre brush fire

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said crews were still actively working to contain a fire that started Saturday. Officials said the brush fire was near Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the fire is approximately 170 acres and 90% contained.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TBI: Man with axe fatally shot by Johnson City police IDed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
k105.com

Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash

The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wbtw.com

2 killed after SUV crashes into Tennessee gas station

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police said two people were killed Thursday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a Johnson City gas station. According to the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan Street at a high speed before it ran off the road at the Bristol Highway intersection and crashed into the Roadrunner Market.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: 1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Johnson County

BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Johnson County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on Lakeview Drive when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The THP says the driver then over-corrected, causing the vehicle […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Police in Johnson City are searching for suspect in shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department need help in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday. According to police, a black male wearing a red hoodie and black shorts fired one shot at a woman that got out of his vehicle in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The woman was not hit during the incident. The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as being a silver Honda minivan.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Update: Greene County teen who has autism returns home, police say

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A 15-year-old boy who has autism returned to his home in Greene County Tuesday, according to authorities. A 15-year-old who has autism is missing after running away from his home on Chuckey Pike, according to Greene County, Tennessee Criminal Investigations Department. It happened...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say

A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. 300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, …. A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

309
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy