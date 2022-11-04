Devils Dump Fulton In First Round

Brady Quillen had a light night on Friday night.

In the Greeneville Greene Devils’ 45-6 win over Fulton in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Burley Stadium, the senior quarterback completed five of nine passes for 37 yards and ran for 10 yards on three carries in the first half, played just one series in the third quarter and took the rest of the night off.

Gov. Bill Lee, who attended the game, might have broken more of a sweat pressing the flesh.

But make no mistake – if the Devils are to reach the Class 4A state championship game for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, they’ll do it in large part on Quillen’s arm and legs.

Quillen has had nearly a three-year steady run as the director of Greeneville’s high-powered offense.

With last night’s numbers, he inched closer to surpassing current Greeneville offensive coordinator Cody Baugh into third place on the Devils’ career passing yards list with 4,951.

Baugh passed for 4,991 yards from 2000-2002. Jordan Greenway is second on the list with 5,293 yards from 2005-2008, and current Army quarterback Cade Ballard is first with 9,400 yards from 2015-2018.

Quillen is also tied with Greenway for second on the career passing touchdowns list with 56.

More important than individual statistics, though, Greeneville is now 30-3 with Quillen as its starter under center. And all three of the losses have come against Elizabethton teams that won the Class 4A state title in 2020 and finished state runner-up in 2021.

“First of all, Brady’s just a dang winner,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen was saying earlier this week. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. Three years ago when he was a sophomore and he took over when Drew Gregg got hurt against Austin-East in the fourth game of the season, I knew I could win with Brady going forward just by the character he had. He didn’t have the strongest arm of the quarterbacks we had, but I knew what I was going to get from him.

“At the end of the day, we went with Brady as our quarterback and it’s probably been the best decision I’ve made in my coaching career so far. We’ve won a lot of football games with him. We’ve gone 10-0 in back-to-back regular seasons playing two of the tougher schedules we’ve played.”

Quillen, Greeneville’s lone returning team captain this season, has played through an ankle injury suffered in a 21-0 win over Elizabethton in Week 3. He’s now completed 99 of 141 passes for 1,758 yards and 17 TDs with just three interceptions, and he’s rushed for 293 yards and seven TDs on 61 carries.

“Brady has been a little hobbled and banged up, but he’s still given his best every week,” Spradlen said. “He’s looking as good as he’s looked health-wise since the Elizabethton game. It’s going to be fun to see what he can do the rest of the way in the playoffs for sure.”

The thing that makes Quillen so effective is his ability to put the football on target. He’s consistently aware of Greeneville’s offense and the opponent’s defense, and he makes few mistakes.

For Quillen’s career, he’s completed nearly 70 percent of his passes (266 of 385) with just 11 interceptions. He did throw a pick last night, but that was more of a fluke on a play where he was trying to get the ball into the end zone from about midfield at the end of the first half.

“Brady doesn’t get rattled,” Spradlen said. “We coach him hard and he can handle that where a lot of kids might not be able to.

“He’s in a tough position. There’s only one quarterback on the field. If we win, he looks good. If we lose, it’s on the quarterback. In a big-time program, that’s a tough position to be in as a high school kid. But he’s handled that incredibly well. He’s never been a ‘me kid’ at all. He’s always about the team, always a team leader. No matter what we need him to do, he does it.”

With the win over Fulton, Greeneville – ranked No. 1 in Class 4A – improves to 11-0 and will host Gibbs (7-4) in the second round next Friday. Gibbs defeated Grainger 49-14 last night.

Greeneville opted to mostly run the ball against Fulton, a team that had trouble stopping opponents all season. The Devils used nine ball carriers to roll up 293 yards on the ground.

Sophomore Carson Quillen – Brady’s brother – led the way with 98 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Senior Damien Short finished with 88 yards and a TD on nine carries; Amanuel Dickson had 34 yards and two TDs on five carries; Maddox Bishop had 30 yards on six carries; and Bryson Myers had a 27-yard carry.

Greeneville also scored on an 80-yard kick return by Mason Laws and a safety.

Greeneville’s defense smothered Fulton’s Mr. Football semifinalist Marcellus Jackson. The senior quarterback completed just three of 14 passes for 11 yards and threw three interceptions while running for just 36 yards on 10 carries.