Coalfield, TN

Coalfield's Passing Too Much For Huskies

BY J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
 2 days ago

COALFIELD — Consider the groundwork done.

With two straight postseason appearances, North Greene now looks to build upward. The Huskies’ 2022 season came to a close Friday night with a 56-6 loss at Coalfield in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

The Yellow Jackets (10-1) led 14-0 after one quarter before adding four touchdowns in the second for a 42-0 halftime lead. North Greene got on the board in the third quarter, when Yeshua Vaught scored from the 4. With his touchdown, North Greene finished the season having scored in every game.

“That’s a major positive, especially trying to build a program,” Huskies coach Eric Tilson said. “We were down 14-0, but we were driving at the end of the first quarter … our record doesn’t show it, but we’re closing the gap.”

Vaught finished his sophomore year in a strong manner, crossing the 1,000-yard mark Friday night. With his 86-yard effort on 14 carries, he finished 2022 with 1,043 yards, and he still has two more years in a North Greene uniform.

Cole Hines led the way for Coalfield, completing 5-of-6 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Lucas Adcock finished 9-of-11 for 98 yards, with Luke Treece going 3-of-6 for 70. Each threw a pair of touchdown passes.

Brock Jones led the Yellow Jackets in rushing with 64 yards on his lone carry. The touchdown gave Coalfield a 21-0 lead to start the second quarter.

Tucker West and Jaiden Bunch caught 48- and 25-yard touchdown passes from Hines in the first quarter, before Rommel Conlon’s 44-yard grab built a 28-0 advantage.

Treece then tossed touchdowns of 47 and 24 yards to Bunch and Waylon Burgess. Adcock threw his touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, 18 yards to Todd Duncan and 32 yards to Burgess.

LEARNING EXPERIENCE

Grayson Collins went 3-of-8 for 23 yards in the final outing of his junior year, all of his completions going to sophomore Jake Duffy.

While the breaks didn’t go North Greene’s way most of the year, the Huskies did make back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since going four straight years from 2001-04.

The Huskies finished the year 1-10 overall. But the good news, a lot of younger players saw valuable minutes on varsity.

“They’ve gotten valuable snaps, not just chump change toward the end of the game,” Tilson said. “Valuable varsity snaps, and that’s something they can improve on. They’re not playing like they’re freshmen anymore.

“It hasn’t gone the way we wanted in terms of success on the scoreboard, but I do feel we’ve made a big jump in our program in terms of ability. We just ran into some teams that got better this year. That happens in football, but I’ve been pleased with our guys’ resiliency to get to this point.”

Coalfield will face Unaka, a 44-20 winner over Greenback, in the second round.

