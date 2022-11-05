Rebels Roll Rockwood, Advance To Second Round Again

Doubt South Greene all you want. It only seems to motivate the Rebels at this point.

Four straight wins have guaranteed the Rebels a non-losing season after a 2-5 start. More importantly, South Greene has advanced to the second round of the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs for the fifth straight year, thanks to Friday’s 34-16 triumph over Rockwood on Rebel Hill.

Isaiah Ealey quickly made it clear he wasn’t ready for his senior year to end. On Rockwood’s first possession, Ealey intercepted a deep pass and returned it 26 yards to set up South Greene’s first touchdown.

“Everybody blocked good. I just couldn’t run fast enough to try and return it (for a touchdown),” Ealey said. “But we’re good. We got the turnover.”

He got a touchdown too. Eight plays later, after Cody Rambo’s 23-yard reception had moved the Rebels into the red zone, sophomore quarterback Jacob Susong called on Ealey.

“Jacob comes into the huddle, and he was like, ‘Isaiah, you better catch it,’” Ealey recalled.

Point taken. Ealey caught Susong’s 9-yard fade to put the Rebels (6-5) ahead 6-0 late in the first quarter.

Ealey caught five passes for 64 yards, both team highs.

Perhaps the best outing of his South Greene career so far, Susong completed 17-of-20 for 240 yards and two touchdowns. The other TD pass went 4 yards on a quick screen to Dion Blair, building a 26-8 lead with 30 seconds until halftime. Blair’s touchdown came one play after Trey Gentry’s leaping 29-yard catch.

“(Susong) has grown a lot this year,” Ealey said. “We had a lot of switching at quarterback. But once he knew he was in there (full time), he got it all together.”

RUN, RADER, RUN

The youth movement didn’t end there. Freshman running back Nash Rader found the end zone three times.

He scored on runs of 18 and 15 yards in the first half, the first set up when Noah Robinson recovered a Rockwood fumble. Robinson initially made it to the end zone, but a block in the back penalty brought the ball back to the Rebel 42.

No problem, as Susong hit T.J. Buckner for a 33-yard gain two plays before Rader’s touchdown.

Rader helped set up his second touchdown, catching a 21-yard screen from Susong on third-and-6 before scoring three plays later for a 20-8 lead.

“We knew we were young, but by God, the way we played tonight didn’t feel like we were young,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “Best game we’ve played all year by far.”

And even when Rader fumbled late in the third quarter, resulting in Landon Watts’ 41-yard scoop and score, the freshman redeemed himself on South Greene’s next drive.

Susong hit Rambo, who caught three passes for 50 yards and a pair of 2-point conversions, for a 19-yard gain on third-and-13 to move into Tiger territory. Ealey’s 17-yard reception moved the ball inside the 10, where Rader scored from 4 yards on the next play.

Rader gained 130 yards on 15 carries but did leave with an injury he sustained on his third touchdown run.

Conner Race ran the ball eight times for 42 yards.

DEFENSE! DEFENSE!

Of Rockwood’s 178 total yards, only 64 of them came on the ground. Gerald “Pudge” Hannibal led the Tigers (6-5) with 47 yards, but South Greene contained the wing-T most of the night, allowing just nine first downs.

“That’s what we hang our hat on is our defense,” Jones said. “It was just another great team win tonight.”

Trey Gentry, Hunter Burkey and Phillip Blair each made stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Landon Watts went 6-of-11 for 114 yards to lead Rockwood, all to Dryston Turner including a 68-yard touchdown which made it 12-8 early in the second quarter. But the Tiger offense never scored again, and Thomas Tesnear iced the game with his late interception.

UP NEXT

The Rebels travel to York Institute for the Class 2A second round on Friday, seeking their third state quarterfinal trip in five years.