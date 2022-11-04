Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold prices consolidate with focus on U.S. inflation data
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as some investors locked in profits after a sharp rise in the previous session, while markets awaited this week's U.S. inflation data to get cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,676.69 per ounce by...
kitco.com
Gold near 3-week peak on dollar slide; U.S. inflation data in focus
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday near a three-week peak hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data later this week that could influence the size of Federal Reserve rate-hike. Spot gold was little changed at $1,677.04...
kitco.com
Gold continues to protect your wealth long-term as recession fears continue to grow - SSGA's Milling-Stanley
In an interview with Kitco News, George Milling-Stanley, chief gold strategist at State Street Global Advisors, said despite...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: India's gold demand has reached pre-pandemic levels
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 9.34% largely on speculation that China will reopen soon. According to BMO, Agnico Eagle reported financial results that are in line with, or better than, consensus expectations. For example, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.52 versus the consensus $0.43-$0.44, by outperforming on sales and all-in sustaining costs (AISC).
kitco.com
Euro zone yields rise on inflation, bond supply concerns
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs edged higher on Monday as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data later in the week, amid fading hopes for a quick end to the central bank rate hiking cycle. Analysts said potential upside surprises in consumer price data and expectations of...
kitco.com
Gold showing early signs market bottom in place
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly higher in midday U.S. trading Monday, but importantly held Friday's strong...
kitco.com
Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
kitco.com
Fed pivot FOMO and financial instability
The tough year continued in October for many asset classes, including precious metals. In our universe, however, uranium and other energy transition metals have been a welcome exception to the market carnage; for example, our spot uranium oxide proprietary composite7 is up 24.12% YTD. By contrast, gold is off 10.70% YTD through October 31, 2022, and silver bullion2 has lost 17.78% YTD. Gold mining equities3 are down 21.54% YTD. The broader equities markets have also been trounced, with the S&P 500 Index7 off 18.76% YTD and the U.S. Treasury Index down 14.30%.
kitco.com
Brazil central bank has to work on reducing 2024 inflation expectations, says director
BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Tuesday that policymakers "have to work" to bring 2024 inflation expectations to the target. At an event hosted by Moody's Investors Service, he said that bringing inflation to target is "a very important asset," and...
kitco.com
German 2-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as central banks zero in on inflation
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, with investor focus on central banks' fight against inflation ahead of U.S. consumer price data that will drive expectations for the outlook for Federal Reserve policy. European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel told a German...
kitco.com
UK bonds sag after soft demand at first BoE sale of medium-dated gilts
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England received soft demand on Monday at its first auction of 750 million pounds ($859 million) of medium-dated government bonds from its 837 billion pound quantitative easing stockpile, pushing 10-year borrowing costs to an 11-day high. Investors bid for 1.012 billion pounds...
kitco.com
Karora reports record gold production in Q3, maintains its improved 2022 guidance
The company said that its gold production for the first three quarters of 2022 was 96,578 ounces, placing...
kitco.com
ECB scrutinises banks' payout plans as outlook sours
FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is carefully scrutinising euro zone banks' payout plans as the outlook for the euro zone's economy sours and markets wobble, the ECB's top supervisor said on Monday. "We have... collected updated capital projections from (banks) and carried out deep dives in...
kitco.com
Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly down in subdued early U.S. trading Tuesday. The precious metals are seeing mild selling pressure as the U.S. dollar index is trading higher, crude oil prices are weaker and as U.S. Treasury yields remain elevated on this day. December gold was last down $4.20 at $1,676.20 and December silver was down $0.034 at $20.88.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 7 daily chart alert - Bulls keeping price uptrend alive
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. Prices are in an uptrend on the daily bar chart after hitting a nearly two-month high last Friday. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage and are continuing to fight to keep the price uptrend alive. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Gold price soars on short covering, bargain hunting, crypto rumors
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are are sharply up, with gold hitting a four-week high and...
kitco.com
Consumers turn to credit cards, loans as costs soar - report
Nov 8 (Reuters) - More consumers opted for credit cards and unsecured loans in the third-quarter from a year earlier amid decades-high inflation, according to a report on Tuesday from global credit rating firm TransUnion (TRU.N). While delinquencies for most credit products are treading in line with pre-pandemic levels, they...
kitco.com
Triple Flag says its Q3 results ‘broadly in-line with expectations' as net earnings up y-o-y to $12.8 million
The company also announced net earnings of $12.8 million in Q3 2022, compared to $5.1 million in Q3...
kitco.com
Cryptocurrencies, stablecoins no longer among top-10 financial risks: NY Fed survey
(Kitco News) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York published a report on Friday which showed that cryptocurrencies and stablecoins are no longer among the top 10 perceived risks to financial stability. The Financial Stability Report is based on a survey of 26 market contacts that was conducted from...
kitco.com
U.S. Mint lags and Perth Mint dominates as global demand for gold silver bullion rises sharply in October
The U.S. Mint said that it sold 62,500 ounces of gold in various denominations of America Eagle Gold...
