Elon, NC

elonphoenix.com

Rosenblatt, Defense Push Phoenix to CAA Title Match

ELON, N.C. – A school-record 11th shutout of the season and a header goal by Ben Rosenblatt allowed the Elon University men's soccer team to pull out a 1-0 victory over Drexel in its Colonial Athletic Association tournament semifinal on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6 at Rudd Field. With the...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Balanced Attack Fuels Volleyball to Win Over UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team won its fourth consecutive match on Saturday, as a balanced offensive performance propelled the Phoenix past UNCW, 3-0. Six Elon players posted at least five kills as the Phoenix finished with a .348 hitting percentage as a team, its best of the season.
ELON, NC
WBTV

Livingstone beats JC Smith in overtime to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It took overtime, but in the end, the Blue Bears of Livingstone beat the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic. It is black college football’s oldest rivalry as the first match up happen on December 27, 1892. Smith, which was called Biddle University back then, won that first game.
SALISBURY, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team

Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
DURHAM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Queens University basketball head coach charged with DWI

The head coach for the men’s basketball at Queens University of Charlotte was charged last weekend with driving while impaired, school officials said Friday in a news release. Grant Leonard was suspended for the first five games of the upcoming season, pending further review by the university and upcoming...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Nov. 4, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another Friday night is here, it's still football season, so that means WCNC Charlotte has yet another edition of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, we bring you some of the best highlights from high school football games in the Charlotte area. From touchdowns and big tackles to crowds going wild, the WCNC Sports team has you covered!
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Dave Doeren on Wake Forest victory: 'That was an awesome win'

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State gets their revenge against Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons outlasting Wake Forest by a final score of 30-21. The Wolfpack move to 7-2 (3-2 ACC) following tonights victory. The home win streak stays alive and extends to 16 games which is tied for the longest in program history.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

CMPD, SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit is at the scene of a barricaded subject. According to police, the SWAT team is assisting officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work to de-escalate the situation peacefully. Download the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man shot in E CLT; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Man shot in E CLT; homicide investigation underway. A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Rick Davis remembered for peace and love as much as martial arts

A bench along the greenway in Statesville has a small plaque on it in honor of the late Rick Davis. It says “Placed in memory of Rick Davis an extraordinary individual-teacher of peace, love, martial arts, and music.”. While some may find the combination of peace and love mixed...
STATESVILLE, NC

