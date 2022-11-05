ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Hated Looking at Himself in the Mirror Because of His Aging Body

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has accomplished much in the film industry and during his time as a professional bodybuilder . But although Schwarzenegger felt great pride in his compliments, he began to feel shame for his aging body.

Arnold Schwarzenegger couldn’t stand looking in the mirror because of his aging body

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UeAU9_0izVr9uu00
Arnold Schwarzenegger | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Some might agree that Arnold Schwarzenegger may still be in tip top shape even during old age. But despite his physique still being chiseled, Schwarzenegger once admitted that he grew a little self conscious when it came to his body. In a 2011 interview with Newsweek , Schwarzenegger explained how difficult it was for him to accept his changing physique over the years.

“I feel terrific about where I am in my life, when I look back at what I’ve accomplished,” Schwarzenegger said. “But I feel s***ty when I look at myself in the mirror.”

Even though Schwarzenegger was no longer required to be an athlete in peak physical condition , his body still bothered him.

“I’m not competing, I’m not ripping off my shirt and trying to sell the body,” he added. “But when I stand in front of the mirror and really look, I wonder: What the f*** happened here? Jesus Christ. What a beating!”

Schwarzenegger dealing with his old age could be even more difficult when remembering his physical stats in his prime.

“Old age sucks. Maybe I feel like that more than anyone else because I was Mr. Universe, Mr. Olympia and at any given time could bench-press 500 pounds or do squats with 500 pounds and lift 700, and then all of a sudden you see your body no longer in shape even though you may be in better shape than anyone else at 71,” Schwarzenegger once told The Hollywood Reporter (via Open ).

How Arnold Schwarzenegger changed his lifestyle to fit his age

Schwarzenegger has had to modify his eating habits and how he trains. This is because working out is riskier in his older years than it was when he was younger. So occasionally Schwarzenegger incorporates cardio into his early workouts.

“You get injuries easily. Then all of a sudden everyone has their little health problems. My vulnerability has always been my heart, so I have to watch that very carefully. I enjoy bicycling down to Gold’s Gym every morning and working out,” he said.

Schwarzenegger also focuses more on maintaining a fitter, more balanced physique nowadays with his workouts.

“I’ve chosen to adapt to my age, make my workouts a little bit different and focused on staying lean, and avoiding injury,” he once told Men’s Health . “This is why I’ve moved away from free weights and stick to the workout machines.”

Despite not being able to perform like he used to, Schwarzenegger still hits the gym frequently out of habit.

“I’m addicted to training, and I have to start my day in the gym,” Schwarzenegger continued. “So today, even though my body won’t react the way it did 50 years ago, I can maintain as much as I can and it brings me great joy.”

How old is Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger may have shared that he doesn’t enjoy the way he looked in his 70s. But the former governor doesn’t feel close to being that age. Speaking to Access in 2019, he contributed his disciplined training regimen for still feeling youthful.

“I really don’t feel my age. I think it’s because I train all the time,” he said.

He believed his constant training helped better prepare him for his work in movies like Terminator: Dark Fate .

According to IMDb , Schwarzenegger was born on July 1947. Which means the actor is currently 75 years old.

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Once Praised Arnold Schwarzenegger for Agreeing to 1 ‘True Lies’ Change

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena’s Latest Body Transformation Amazes Fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s second son Joseph Baena is a combination of talents and good genes. The 25-year-old was a contestant on the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars. Joseph surprised his fans with his dance steps on the show, and many viewers were wowed at how he could perfectly make some moves despite muscular restrictions from his body-building journey, which is supposed to reduce his flexibility. However, he was eliminated from the show on the ‘prom night’ episode.
The Hollywood Reporter

Eric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: “I’m One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood”

Eric Roberts doesn’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. That honor goes to the Indian star Brahmanandam, currently with more than 1,170 titles to his name. But Roberts is quickly catching up. According to his (endlessly updating) IMDb page, he’s appeared in some 700 films and TV shows, making him the actor with the most screen credits in Hollywood working today. Last year alone, he starred in 33 films and there are currently 66 in various stages of production. Not that Roberts is counting (or even has the time to). Almost four and...
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Reality Tea

Joseph Baena Channeled His Father Arnold Schwarzenegger For Dancing With The Stars Performance

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. And I’m here for it! The show, which now airs on Disney+, has put together an eclectic cast. During Disney+ Night on DWTS, fitness model Joseph Baena looked to a famous family member for inspiration. Page Six reported that Joseph embodied his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in his Hercules-themed dance.
NEW YORK STATE
netflixjunkie.com

When Arnold Schwarzenegger Revealed He Fathered a Child With a Staffer

Arnold Schwarzenegger made it big in every industry that he stepped into. Not only is he considered one of the greatest bodybuilders in history, but also one of the richest Hollywood actors. And in between all this, The Terminator actor also managed to be the Governor of California. Now it is almost impossible to not get involved in a controversy in two of the above-mentioned fields, and Arnold got involved in a lot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin seemingly spotted having tense moment after calling off divorce

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were recently spotted leaving a Rite Aid in Beverly Hills, and it appears the couple was caught in a tense moment. The pair seemed to be in the middle of an argument during the outing as Flavin, 54, walked slightly ahead of Stallone, 76. Flavin — who has been married to the "Rocky" star for 25 years — wore a white top paired with jeans, and was seen carrying a "Just for Men" hair coloring kit. Stallone also opted for a casual look with jeans and a T-shirt.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Julia Fox tells TikTok she has autism after fans point out her display of random knowledge

Julia Fox has opened up about how her autism has given her many special skills, including a knowledge of random facts.The Uncut Gems star has recently become one of TikTok’s favorite creators, with videos that wax poetic about feminism to takedowns of misogyny. That’s why it came as no surprise when fans celebrated Fox after she said in a recent TikTok comment that she has autism.On Thursday, the 32-year-old model posted a video to her one million followers about the gendered pricing for certain personal care and hygiene products. In her TikTok, Fox pointed out that rogaine – which...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

217K+
Followers
119K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy