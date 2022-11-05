By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports WriterBOSTON (AP) - Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for Boston, which has won two of three.DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 46 points for Chicago. Nik Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds and Zach LaVine finished with 16 points. Chicago was denied its first three-game winning streak of the season. Boston took a 93-87 lead into the...

