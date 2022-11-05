ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports WriterBOSTON (AP) - Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for Boston, which has won two of three.DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 46 points for Chicago. Nik Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds and Zach LaVine finished with 16 points. Chicago was denied its first three-game winning streak of the season. Boston took a 93-87 lead into the...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Brunson, Barrett help Knicks rally to beat 76ers 106-104

PHILADELPHIA -- — Obi Toppin hit a 3-pointer and Jalen Brunson finished off a three-point play seconds later as the New York Knicks rallied from 12 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Brunson finished with 23 points to lead the Knicks. R.J. Barrett scored...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Trail Blazers – Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. It’s a west coast rematch for Phoenix, as they matchup against the squad to hand the Suns their only loss of the season. The Suns are currently 6-1 while on a five-game winning streak. Portland is without...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy