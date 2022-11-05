Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Chris Park back at Texas A&M as deputy AD for external relations, business development
Chris Park thought he was getting a spam call. The number had a Bryan-College Station area code, which Park recognized, but he didn’t have it saved on his cell phone. When Park answered, he proceeded to have an hour-long conversation with a man about a job opportunity. On the...
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-Florida quarter-by-quarter
Missing players: Texas A&M had six players out with the flu and six more out with injuries. Quarterback Conner Weigman, who made his first career start last week, topped the list. Defensive lineman Fadil Diggs and defensive back Jardin Gilbert, who both had started every game, were also missing along with true freshman Kam Dewberry, who started the last two games at left guard. Nickelback Antonio Johnson, a preseason All-American, missed his third straight game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after tornadoes tore through the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Shelbie Villalpando, 27, of Powderly, Texas,...
KBTX.com
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M needs to find a few positives
The Texas A&M football team had high expectations for the season, but at this point it’ll settle for a few positives to take into the offseason which won’t be easy. A&M’s nightmarish season got worse in Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies played a competitive first half for a 24-20 lead, but could muster only 105 yards of offense in the second half in losing its fifth straight. That leaves the Aggies (3-6) in danger of not being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 when first-year head coach Mike Sherman went 4-8. Sherman got a pass for not going to a bowl, because the roster he inherited from Dennis Franchione wasn’t talented enough. What Sherman didn’t get a pass for was losing the season opener to the Sun Belt’s Arkansas State.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football falls to Florida 41-24
Texas A&M will need to win the final three games of the regular season to become bowl-eligible after suffering a 41-24 loss to Florida Saturday in Kyle Field. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards with two scores. The Aggie defense gave up 291 yards on the ground as part of a 492-total Gator offensive effort.
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term
AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
Click2Houston.com
Watch: Texas A&M students accuse Brazos County of voter suppression after moving on-campus voting site
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A group of Texas A&M University students attended Brazos County commissioner hearings for the past two months to discuss one agenda item — the county’s early-voting location. Historically,...
KWTX
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is seeking reelection, have been crisscrossing the state in the lead-up to Tuesday’s election, visiting megachurches and smaller houses of worship packed tight with parishioners. The stops are part of a longstanding...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Florida in a Southeastern Conference game at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 7:30 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff. Kids’ Yell with Aggie...
KXAN
Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana
TEMPLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for possessing medical marijuana, which is legal in the state through Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. “Here’s another complaint that I have, and that’s what started all this,” said Candace...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M Forest Service plants tree for Greens Prairie Elementary second graders
Second grade students at Greens Prairie Elementary were not the only ones blooming Friday morning. Following a presentation from the Texas A&M Forest Service, second graders had the opportunity to witness their very own American sycamore tree being planted on school grounds. To celebrate Texas Arbor Day, the A&M Forest...
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points. Louisiana-Monroe...
KBTX.com
Need-to-know tips for home buyers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buying a home is a big step and an even bigger process. Instead of trying to navigate through the process alone, find an expert you trust to help walk you through it. Jen Zweiacker of Zweiacker & Associates is sharing some need-to-know tips for potential home...
KHOU
How to apply for help with your utility bill in Texas
HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Texas Utility Help program is accepting new online applications for energy bill assistance starting Friday morning. Qualified homeowners and renters can get help with total past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas, and propane plus up to $2,400...
KBTX.com
Tornado threat over for the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As storms move through the area tonight, the tornado threat is gradually going down. 12 am Saturday Update: The Tornado Watch has been allowed to expire for Montgomery and San Jacinto counties. The entire Brazos Valley is now free of the Tornado Watch. The rain that lingers behind the front will be sub-severe in nature. We may see a few flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder, but the severe threat has come to an end.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team to play two matches at Auburn this weekend
The Texas A&M volleyball team will play two matches at Auburn at 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn (18-5, 7-5) is tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-11, 4-8) is 11th in the 13-team league. The Aggies lost to Alabama 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 on Wednesday at Reed Arena, while Auburn last played Sunday, falling to Kentucky 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in Lexington, Kentucky.
