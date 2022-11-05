ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage

The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Brogdon leads stellar bench effort in 123-119 win

The Boston Celtics weren't able to make enough clutch plays late in Wednesday night's overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They did a much better job finishing the game Friday night in a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Celtics led by as many as 14 points but the Bulls, as expected, made a fourth-quarter run and trimmed Boston's lead to 114-112 with 1:05 remaining.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Bulls Game

From Malcolm Brogdon coming through in the clutch off a well-designed ATO by Joe Mazzulla to Jaylen Brown posterizing Nikola Vucevic, here are the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Bulls game. Jayson Tatum taking Zach LaVine off the dribble, Grant Williams' two-handed jam that brought the crowd ...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Tatum highlights one play in C's-Bulls as sign of Hauser's growth

Sam Hauser's primary job for the Boston Celtics is to knock down open shots. But it's Hauser's growth in the other parts of his game that caught Jayson Tatum's attention Friday night. After the Celtics' 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden, Tatum pointed to a subtle play...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy