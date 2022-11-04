ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

insidepacksports.com

WATCH: Wolfpack Defense Was A Problem For Wake Forest

The Wolfpack defense hounded Sam Hartman and the Wake Forest offense all game long. NC State finished the game with three interceptions, four sacks, and nine tackles for loss. Check out some the unit's best plays!
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Dave Doeren on Wake Forest victory: 'That was an awesome win'

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State gets their revenge against Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons outlasting Wake Forest by a final score of 30-21. The Wolfpack move to 7-2 (3-2 ACC) following tonights victory. The home win streak stays alive and extends to 16 games which is tied for the longest in program history.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Duke's quick turnaround is exciting to the Blue Devils top recruiting targets

The Mike Elko era at Duke began with a bang back in early September, a 30-0 victory over Temple. The excitement around the program has only grown from there. Following a 38-31 road victory over Boston College on Friday night, the Blue Devis improved to 6-3, earning bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. The six wins are more than the last two seasons combined.
DURHAM, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
247Sports

College basketball preseason All-America teams released by 247Sports headlined by Gonzaga, UNC, Kentucky

Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky headlined 247Sports' preseason Top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Gonzaga, Kentucky, and North Carolina also dominate 247Sports' preseason All-American selections. Five members of 247Sports' college basketball team were included in the vote. A first-place vote was worth two points, and a second-place vote was...
LEXINGTON, KY
insidepacksports.com

Dave Doeren: "It Showed a Lot of Resiliency, Toughness, and Grit"

No. 22 NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media following the Wolfpack's 30-21 win over No. 21 Wake Forest Saturday evening. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Doeren’s press conference. Opening Statement. That was an awesome win. I want to start...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

IPS IN 5: Our No. 1 Key Tonight For NC State vs. Wake Forest

Today we talk NC State vs. Wake Forest... what is our biggest key to the game for the Wolfpack?. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

BOX SCORE: NC State 30, Wake Forest 21

Here are the stats from NC State's 30-21 home win over Wake Forest. Inside Pack Sports is an independent site and is not affiliated with North Carolina State University. ©2022 Inside Pack Sports. All rights reserved.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ

Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC

