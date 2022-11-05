Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Election Day is on Tuesday and there is still time to turn in your ballot. And, with it now too late to drop it in the mail, election officials are concerned we’ll see another low turnout year. So far, the numbers aren’t looking great when it...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New online portal tracks Hawaii’s ongoing drug crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands. The state Department of Health recently launched a comprehensive behavioral health dashboard that shows real-time and long-term data about overdoses, substance abuse, and statistics related to mental health.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud
hawaiinewsnow.com
During the pandemic, this Hawaii comic took off online. Now he’s preparing for his biggest live even
hawaiinewsnow.com
Candidates (and their supporters) make final push in hot Maui mayor's race
hawaiinewsnow.com
Neighbors in shock after fatal McCully Fire
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-MPD officer serving time for fraud is sentenced in child enticement case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Maui police officer Brandon Saffeels was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for attempting to solicit sex from a minor. The sentencing comes a year after he was ordered to serve two and 1/2 years for offering to sabotage a Kahului woman’s drunk driving case in exchange for sex.
All-mail voting prompts queries on election day holiday
With voting in Hawaii done mostly by mail since 2020, some people question why it's still considered a state holiday. Should the state designate another day for public workers and students to get the time off?
hawaiinewsnow.com
bigislandnow.com
Honoka’a man must serve a minimum term of 10 years in prison for domestic abuse
Following an Oct. 24 hearing, the Hawai‘i Paroling Authority set Adam Kahekili Kepoo’s minimum prison term at 10 years before being eligible parole for convictions involving kidnapping and assault of the woman he was dating. Kepoo, 27, will not be eligible for release until April 22, 2031, according...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Report: Hawaii’s vehicle market still down, but 2023 expected to be better
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cars are a key economic indicator. A new report released Friday morning looks at the health of Hawaii’s vehicle market. The new Hawaii Auto Outlook shows that the problems we’ve had all throughout the pandemic are still plaguing the market. Supply chain issues are squeezing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
mauinow.com
Three staff members at Maui farmworker program complete yearlong job training
Three members of the Maui Economic Opportunity National Farmworker Jobs Program team were honored for completing a yearlong training course on building agricultural employer support and farmworker job retention at the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs national conference in Arizona. MEO National Farmworker Jobs Program case managers Uilani Ah Chan...
hawaiinewsnow.com
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
bigislandvideonews.com
Noise Advisory: Training At Keaukaha Military Reservation
HILO, Hawaiʻi - This weekend, residents near Keaukaha Military Reservation may hear the sounds of artillery, machine gun fire and helicopters landing on the Hawai‘i Army National Guard training facility. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense issued a Noise Advisory in advance of Active-Duty Army training set...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
hulalandblog.com
