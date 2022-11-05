ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

New online portal tracks Hawaii’s ongoing drug crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands. The state Department of Health recently launched a comprehensive behavioral health dashboard that shows real-time and long-term data about overdoses, substance abuse, and statistics related to mental health.
Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud

Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.9 billion. A Kentucky-based artist has developed the prototype for a horse sneaker. Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated:...
Neighbors in shock after fatal McCully Fire

Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Election Day is on Tuesday and there is still time to turn in your ballot. And with it now, too late to drop it in the mail, election officials are concerned we’ll see another low turnout year.
Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
Ex-MPD officer serving time for fraud is sentenced in child enticement case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Maui police officer Brandon Saffeels was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for attempting to solicit sex from a minor. The sentencing comes a year after he was ordered to serve two and 1/2 years for offering to sabotage a Kahului woman’s drunk driving case in exchange for sex.
Report: Hawaii’s vehicle market still down, but 2023 expected to be better

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cars are a key economic indicator. A new report released Friday morning looks at the health of Hawaii’s vehicle market. The new Hawaii Auto Outlook shows that the problems we’ve had all throughout the pandemic are still plaguing the market. Supply chain issues are squeezing...
Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
mauinow.com

Three staff members at Maui farmworker program complete yearlong job training

Three members of the Maui Economic Opportunity National Farmworker Jobs Program team were honored for completing a yearlong training course on building agricultural employer support and farmworker job retention at the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs national conference in Arizona. MEO National Farmworker Jobs Program case managers Uilani Ah Chan...
bigislandvideonews.com

Noise Advisory: Training At Keaukaha Military Reservation

HILO, Hawaiʻi - This weekend, residents near Keaukaha Military Reservation may hear the sounds of artillery, machine gun fire and helicopters landing on the Hawai‘i Army National Guard training facility. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense issued a Noise Advisory in advance of Active-Duty Army training set...
HILO, HI
BoardingArea

Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way

