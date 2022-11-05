Read full article on original website
Here are the 2022 Ohio high school football regional semifinal playoff pairings
The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs are continuing on into the regional semifinals.
Ohio high school football scores for Greater Canton| OHSAA playoffs live updates
The second round of the OHSAA football playoffs are tonight, with 10 Stark County-area teams still alive in their pursuit of a state title. Stark-area teams were 10-0 playing at home in the first round and 0-6 on the road. Statewide, home teams went 178-46 last week, though the No. 9 and No....
OHSAA football Division I regional semifinal preview: Can St. Ignatius ride momentum into St. Edward rematch?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Illness could not keep Cody Haddad off the field. Haddad said he puked in the first quarter Friday night at Cleveland Heights’ Crawford Field. He also ran back a squib kick for a touchdown, when St. Ignatius struggled to answer every big play delivered by Cleveland Heights.
New guards can push St. Edward forward: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward made it to Dayton for a return to the OHSAA boys basketball state semifinals, a familiar stage but a new site for coach Eric Flannery’s Eagles. They reached Columbus in 2019, but missed opportunities the following two years with talented guard Michael Bova (18.2 points) and Co., both for reasons beyond their control and a down-to-the-wire regional against rival St. Ignatius.
Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Saturday, November 5
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS AT FORTRESS OBETZ ...
Copley, Manchester advance to girls soccer state tournament; Medina boys march on
Manchester 1, Poland Seminary 0 (OT) Junior Gina Tipton scored a goal three minutes into overtime at Warren Howland’s Lombardo Field to propel Manchester (21-1) to a regional title and a state semifinal appearance for the first time in girls soccer. Junior Katie Norris assisted on Tipton’s goal, which...
Lake comes up big down the stretch for 13-7 win over St. Francis DeSales in OHSAA playoffs
A late fourth quarter score and a turnover led to the Blue Streaks' win
Ursuline High School girls’ basketball preview
Lily Scott and Alayna Smith look to lead Ursuline into the new season.
Granville girls cross country wins OHSAA Division II state title
OBETZ — The Granville cross country team is back at the top of the podium. The Blue Aces won the program’s second state championship Saturday at Fortress Obetz. They were runners-up two of the last three seasons. Ella Johnson placed 13th to take All-Ohio honors and lead Granville, which totaled 120 points, finishing ahead...
