Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been critically injured in a single-car crash on the H-1 Freeway on Wednesday afternoon, Emergency Medical Services said. Authorities said the crash happened in the eastbound direction of the freeway near the Kualakai Parkway off-ramp around 1 p.m. EMS treated the 32-year-old man and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Speed an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Ewa area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed was a contributing factor in a crash that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist in the Ewa area on Wednesday, the Honolulu Police Department said. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. near the Kamakana Street intersection on Geiger Road, involving a small passenger bus. According to HPD, the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Alcohol an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Wahiawa on Tuesday night, the Honolulu Police Department said. Police said around 9 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Wilikina Drive when he lost control and crashed into a concrete island. He was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Hiker in Critical Condition After Plunging 150 Feet From Hawaii Trail

A hiker is in critical condition after falling off a hiking trail in Hawaii on Sunday. According to reports, the fall occurred on the Olomana trail in Windward Oahu. Per reports from the Honolulu Fire Department, a group of people was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man plummeted 150 feet. The department later said they received an emergency call just past 4:40 p.m. and then worked to create a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
WAIMANALO, HI
KITV.com

Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
WAIALUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Crews responded to a two-story walk-up just after 5 a.m. located along Date Street. Nearly 40 HFD personnel from 10 units arrived to find the structure with heavy flames on the first floor reaching to the second.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. Honolulu police said a 29-year-old driver was heading westbound around 12:30 a.m. when he hit the 55-year-old pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified

Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
HONOLULU, HI

