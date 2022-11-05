Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been critically injured in a single-car crash on the H-1 Freeway on Wednesday afternoon, Emergency Medical Services said. Authorities said the crash happened in the eastbound direction of the freeway near the Kualakai Parkway off-ramp around 1 p.m. EMS treated the 32-year-old man and...
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Wahiawa
According to the Honolulu Police Department, the motorist, a 30-year-old male, was driving southbound on Wilikina Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8 around 9:08 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Speed an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Ewa area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed was a contributing factor in a crash that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist in the Ewa area on Wednesday, the Honolulu Police Department said. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. near the Kamakana Street intersection on Geiger Road, involving a small passenger bus. According to HPD, the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Alcohol an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Wahiawa on Tuesday night, the Honolulu Police Department said. Police said around 9 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Wilikina Drive when he lost control and crashed into a concrete island. He was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.
Hiker in Critical Condition After Plunging 150 Feet From Hawaii Trail
A hiker is in critical condition after falling off a hiking trail in Hawaii on Sunday. According to reports, the fall occurred on the Olomana trail in Windward Oahu. Per reports from the Honolulu Fire Department, a group of people was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man plummeted 150 feet. The department later said they received an emergency call just past 4:40 p.m. and then worked to create a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
6 lost hikers on Aiea Loop Trail rescued by HFD
Honolulu Fire Department said it has successfully rescued six hikers who became lost on the Aiea Loop Trail.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward Oahu residents sound the alarm over worsening erosion on Kamehameha Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hauula residents are sounding the alarm over a section of Kamehameha Highway that collapsed more than two years ago. They say the severe erosion isn’t slowing down but getting worse. The Department of Transportation made emergency repairs to the highway at the Pokiwai Bridge after...
KITV.com
Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
KITV.com
Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua. Law enforcement sources say the 31-year-old man had just been released from a hospital across the street from where the break-in happened. The question: Was he intending to commit a crime or was he...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged, accused of stealing water pipe, damaging Waianae barber shop
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A serial offender known to west side communities has been charged by the Honolulu prosecutor Wednesday. Allan Jardine, 40, faces one count of habitual property crime related to the theft of a water pipe on Sept. 24. Prosecutors say that pipe was attached to a larger water...
hawaiinewsnow.com
1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Crews responded to a two-story walk-up just after 5 a.m. located along Date Street. Nearly 40 HFD personnel from 10 units arrived to find the structure with heavy flames on the first floor reaching to the second.
hawaiinewsnow.com
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Kapolei resident shot with pellet gun while walking dogs
It is part of Sean Tiwanak's Sunday routine. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, the Tiwanak took his dogs for a walk near Kapolei High School when the unexpected happened.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. Honolulu police said a 29-year-old driver was heading westbound around 12:30 a.m. when he hit the 55-year-old pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk.
Kailua home invasion turns deadly–for the suspect
A home invasion turned deadly on Monday morning. Except this time, it was the suspect who died at the hospital. HPD says the suspect was acting erratically when he allegedly broke into the house in Kailua.
Youth injured on Koko Head Trail, airlifted to safety
Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an adolescent hiker from Koko Head Crater Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.
KITV.com
2 men killed in reported hang gliding crash at Kaena Point in leeward Oahu
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Two men are dead after reportedly crashing while hang gliding at Kaena Point, emergency officials said. According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point around 8:15 a.m.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified
Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
Comments / 0