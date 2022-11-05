Read full article on original website
Smino And J. Cole Party Before Things Get Dark In “90 Proof” Music Video
Smino has released the official music video for his song “90 Proof” which features J. Cole. In the cinematic visual, the rappers and their friends enjoy a seemingly normal gathering until shots are poured and it takes a dark turn. Described as a “neo-soul Hip-Hop Southern Gothic thrill ride,” the short is directed and edited by Phillip Youmans.More from VIBE.comJID Portrays Family Street Fight In "Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich" Music VideoDrake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Album Is Our Gain This New Music FridayJ. Cole Officially Announces Dreamville Festival 2023 “90 Proof” is featured on Smino’s latest album Luv 4 Rent. Released on...
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Shares ‘Put The Minks Down’ Music Video Feat. 42 Dugg: Watch
Jeezy easily has one of the hardest albums out right now with SNOFALL, which is a Gangsta Grillz presentation from DJ Drama. While we’re still playing the album heavily, the rapper has decided to give ‘Put The Minks Down’ song the video treatment, featuring assistance from 42 Dugg. It was shot in the latter’s hometown of Detroit too. Watch it below.
Prodigy Releases “Angel” Music Video Featuring Faith Evans
The estate of late rapper Prodigy has unveiled the music video for “Angel” featuring Faith Evans, the latest single from The Hegelian Dialectic 2: The Book Of Heroine album, in celebration of what would’ve been his 48th birthday. Directed by Sylvain Lewis, KK4, and Jordan Tower, the visual begins with Evans on what appears to be a rooftop, belting out the hook as an orange helicopter glides above her in the sky. More from VIBE.comLil Baby And Future Take New York City In "From Now On" Music VideoXscape Will Be Honored With The Lady Of Soul Award At 2022 Soul...
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
AOL Corp
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
Hurricane G, Influential Nuyorican Rapper, Dies at 52
Hurricane G has died, the New York Post and the Los Angeles Times report. The lifelong Brooklynite born Gloria Rodríguez had been living with stage 4 lung cancer, which her daughter revealed to the public earlier this year. Hurricane G was 52 years old. Hurricane G first caught the...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake’s “Her Loss”
In addition to the surprising “collab”, songwriter Ethel Cain also threatened to “rally the Amish” on Drake if he speaks on Meg again. Drake and 21 Savage dropped a bomb this week via their collaborative album Her Loss. One of the most standout moments of the project is Drake’s verse on “Circo Loco” where he seemingly disses Megan Thee Stallion. It’s caused an uproar via social media, with the Houston native and others clapping back at the Canadian superstar. Surprisingly, fans noticed that Megan has a writing credit on Drake’s intro track for the project, “Rich Flex.”
NME
Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”
The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
musictimes.com
Will Quavo Drop Takeoff's New Album? 50 Cent Says He Should
50 Cent shared his two cents on how to honor artists after their death-drop their unreleased music. The 47-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Nov. 2, just a day after the death of Migos member Takeoff, suggesting that Quavo has to take careful, measured steps in curating pop smoke's album.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Releases New Song ‘No Good For Me’ — Listen
In less than two hours, Drake and 21 Savage are teaming up to drop a new album called Her Loss. Fans worldwide are preparing for the big release by listening to Table For One on SiriusXM, a show that’s currently playing a set from Drake himself. During the set,...
AOL Corp
Shock and devastation: Takeoff's death hits hard among fellow rappers and fans
One month before his death, Takeoff danced alongside his uncle and fellow rapper, Quavo, at a listening party for their new album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.” Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, smiled wide the entire night, dancing and raving about how excited he was for the future.
WALA-TV FOX10
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
HOUSTON (AP) — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and...
Meg Thee Stallion Rips Drake For “Her Loss” Lyrics About Tory Lanez Shooting, Twitter Piles On
The beats are knocking on Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss but the lyrics have already been called into question. On the 9th track of the album “Circo Loco” Drake raps, “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”
NME
Kid Cudi promises one more album of “all new music”
Kid Cudi has promised one final album of “all new music” before he goes through with his plan to quit music. Last month, the rapper made headlines when he said that he is “nearing the end” of his music career, adding that he is thinking about becoming a kindergarten teacher instead.
Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back After Drake Claims She Lied About Being Shot By Tory Lanez On New Song
Drake and 21 Savage’s new song “Circo Loco” from their album Her Loss features a lyric directed at Megan Thee Stallion. In the first verse of the song, Drake raps, “This b**** lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion.” Of course, this is likely a reference to Megan accusing Tory Lanez of shooting her at a house party in July 2020. Although she did not reveal the identity of her alleged shooter at first, she made the accusation against Tory during an Instagram Live in Aug. 2020.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Wu Tang Clan’s GZA Released His Sophomore LP ‘Liquid Swords’ 27 Years Ago
On this date in 1995, the head of the Wu’s “Voltron” released his first solo LP under the moniker “the GZA”. “We form like Voltron and GZA happens to be the head.” -Method Man. After appearing as the closer on the Wu Tang’s premiere...
