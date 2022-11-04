ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League (NFL) legend Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in football history, has died at 72, according to multiple reports. Guy was the first punter ever to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

