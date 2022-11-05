Read full article on original website
Watch: WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Scores Multiple TDs Against West Allegheny
West Virginia’s top rated commit for the class of 2023 Rodney Gallagher from Laurel Highlands is taking on West Allegheny tonight. Gallagher already has two rushing touchdowns on the night and has been key in all three that Laurel Highlands currently scored. Video below is from the team’s second...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 7
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The WVU women’s soccer team was awarded the number 7 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first round date with Virginia Tech on Sunday. Update (3:00 PM) – Several...
Bock: Season Predictions for West Virginia Basketball, Opportunity to Bounce Back
West Virginia will tipoff the 2022-23 season on Monday night as they host Mount St. Mary’s. The Mountaineers will look to bounce back after a 16-17 record and last place finish in the Big 12 last season. Bob Huggins and his coaching staff have had a good offseason bringing...
Mountaineer Wrestlers Begin 2022 Season with Strong Showing at Southeast Open
Making its third appearance at the Southeast Open, the West Virginia Wrestling Team opened the 2022-23 season with several wrestlers reaching the podium. Fifth-year coach Tim Flynn took 30 wrestlers to compete at the annual event, hosted at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, and walked away with three champions, five second place finishers and a third place holder.
Mapletown makes statement, beats Leechburg in Class A first round
The Mapletown Maples heard what was being said about them in WPIAL Class A football circles. That the Tri-County South was a soft conference. That their 10-0 record was a mirage. That running back Landan Stevenson was a nice player by small-town, small-school standards. They heard it, they didn’t like...
Mt. Lebanon hosts Central Catholic in WPIAL 6A football playoffs
Less than three weeks away from Thanksgiving and Bob Palko is already counting his blessings. After a 2-5 start, his Mt. Lebanon football team qualified for the WPIAL playoffs. The Blue Devils (5-5) will host Central Catholic (6-4) at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in the first round of the Class...
Big plays help Woodland Hills overcome bout with flu, Franklin Regional
Woodland Hills football players battled the flu all week in preparation for their first-round playoff matchup with Franklin Regional. Judging by the result, it did not affect them. Two big first-half touchdown passes from Wolverines quarterback Cam Walter to Scoop Smith propelled No. 6 Woodland Hills to a 21-0 win...
WVU Postgame Show: Can West Virginia Football Dig Out of This Hole?
After a game as bad as West Virginia’s 31-14 loss to Iowa State, it’s only natural for everyone to need a vent session, and that included Mike Asti. He unleashed his thoughts on head coach Neal Brown and even assistants Graham Harrell and Jordan Lesley. Asti talked with fans about how bad things truly are right now and what the next few years may look like no matter who is leading the program.
Reaction to WVU Women’s Soccer Winning Big 12 Championship
A team of Mountaineers are champions this year. The West Virginia women’s soccer team defeated TCU 1-0 in overtime on Sunday afternoon. WVU fans, staff, the official accounts of the team, university athletics and Big 12 conference all took to Twitter to congratulate the Mountaineers on the championship and celebrate the achievement.
Watch: WVU QB JT Daniels Finds WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton for TD to End First Half
It took awhile, but quarterback JT Daniels finally got the West Virginia offense moving and put points on the board against Iowa State. Daniels connected with his top wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton late in the first half. The scoring play was a 25-yard reception by Wheaton in the final minute of the second quarter to cut the Cyclones’ lead to 10-7. Ford-Wheaton, who was invited the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this week, was able to get open by coming back to the ball in the end zone.
Country Roads Webcast: WVU Basketball Season Preview
Detailing the roster for the 2022-2023 WVU basketball team, as well as talking expectations for the season and some conference news. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Former Mountaineer Terrell Chestnut Makes His Thoughts on Neal Brown Clear
The message is clear, at least it is from one former Mountaineer. Terrell Chestnut took to Twitter to let his thoughts about West Virginia head coach Neal Brown be known following a 31-14 loss to Iowa State. “NB might be a really good coach but just not for this program....
3 Takeaways: Mountaineers from Bad to Worse Against Cyclones
Neal Brown’s Mountaineers once again find themselves in an all too familiar spot: trying to recount after a pretty miserable showing in a loss. West Virginia’s 31-14 loss to Iowa State is one of those games you throw away the film, knowing you just weren’t good enough. But what can be taken away from the game to try to help WVU dig out of this deep hole and finish the season on a positive note?
After a long, hard road, Parker Stewart returns to Pitt — where it all began
Parker Stewart’s early college basketball career was marked by more off-court tragedy and on-court defeat than seems fair for any young man to endure. He was talented enough to play for Pitt and Indiana in two high-profile, power conferences, but when he was confronted with his final season of eligibility this year, he opted for a greater cause.
2023 3-Star Western Kentucky Commit WR Eric Singleton Jr. Receives Offer from West Virginia
The Mountaineers busy recruiting week included sending an offer to a 3-star playmaker in the 2023 class. Head coach Neal Brown and staff awarded Eric Singleton Jr., out of Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia, with an offer, the player announced in a tweet Friday night. Singleton has already committed to Western Kentucky, but could certainly change his mind now with a chance to join a bigger program in Morgantown.
Twitter Reaction: West Virginia Football Falls to Iowa State
The West Virginia fanbase was active on Twitter following the team’s loss to Iowa State. Check out some Tweets below:. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Formal Request to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – As a lifelong West Virginia Mountaineers fan, graduate of West Virginia University and someone who loves our great state and its people more than anything in the world, I humbly ask you, President E. Gordon Gee, to relieve Shane Lyons of his duties as the director of athletics at WVU and Neal Brown of his duties as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
Pitt football player facing assault charges
PITTSBURGH — A Pitt football player is facing assault charges. According to court documents, police were dispatched to an apartment on East Hills Drive after dispatchers received a call of what appeared to be a struggle over the phone. Officers said a woman told them she had been fighting...
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
3 adults face charges for endangering welfare of 2 young boys in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Three adults are facing more than a dozen felony charges in total after court documents show they endangered the welfare of two boys. Police say it happened at a home along Gardenia Drive in Penn Hills. Neighbors told Channel 11 it’s typically a quiet neighborhood,...
