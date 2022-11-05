ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, PA

wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 7

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The WVU women’s soccer team was awarded the number 7 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first round date with Virginia Tech on Sunday. Update (3:00 PM) – Several...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Mountaineer Wrestlers Begin 2022 Season with Strong Showing at Southeast Open

Making its third appearance at the Southeast Open, the West Virginia Wrestling Team opened the 2022-23 season with several wrestlers reaching the podium. Fifth-year coach Tim Flynn took 30 wrestlers to compete at the annual event, hosted at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, and walked away with three champions, five second place finishers and a third place holder.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mapletown makes statement, beats Leechburg in Class A first round

The Mapletown Maples heard what was being said about them in WPIAL Class A football circles. That the Tri-County South was a soft conference. That their 10-0 record was a mirage. That running back Landan Stevenson was a nice player by small-town, small-school standards. They heard it, they didn’t like...
LEECHBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon hosts Central Catholic in WPIAL 6A football playoffs

Less than three weeks away from Thanksgiving and Bob Palko is already counting his blessings. After a 2-5 start, his Mt. Lebanon football team qualified for the WPIAL playoffs. The Blue Devils (5-5) will host Central Catholic (6-4) at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in the first round of the Class...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Big plays help Woodland Hills overcome bout with flu, Franklin Regional

Woodland Hills football players battled the flu all week in preparation for their first-round playoff matchup with Franklin Regional. Judging by the result, it did not affect them. Two big first-half touchdown passes from Wolverines quarterback Cam Walter to Scoop Smith propelled No. 6 Woodland Hills to a 21-0 win...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Postgame Show: Can West Virginia Football Dig Out of This Hole?

After a game as bad as West Virginia’s 31-14 loss to Iowa State, it’s only natural for everyone to need a vent session, and that included Mike Asti. He unleashed his thoughts on head coach Neal Brown and even assistants Graham Harrell and Jordan Lesley. Asti talked with fans about how bad things truly are right now and what the next few years may look like no matter who is leading the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Reaction to WVU Women’s Soccer Winning Big 12 Championship

A team of Mountaineers are champions this year. The West Virginia women’s soccer team defeated TCU 1-0 in overtime on Sunday afternoon. WVU fans, staff, the official accounts of the team, university athletics and Big 12 conference all took to Twitter to congratulate the Mountaineers on the championship and celebrate the achievement.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU QB JT Daniels Finds WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton for TD to End First Half

It took awhile, but quarterback JT Daniels finally got the West Virginia offense moving and put points on the board against Iowa State. Daniels connected with his top wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton late in the first half. The scoring play was a 25-yard reception by Wheaton in the final minute of the second quarter to cut the Cyclones’ lead to 10-7. Ford-Wheaton, who was invited the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this week, was able to get open by coming back to the ball in the end zone.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: WVU Basketball Season Preview

Detailing the roster for the 2022-2023 WVU basketball team, as well as talking expectations for the season and some conference news.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

3 Takeaways: Mountaineers from Bad to Worse Against Cyclones

Neal Brown’s Mountaineers once again find themselves in an all too familiar spot: trying to recount after a pretty miserable showing in a loss. West Virginia’s 31-14 loss to Iowa State is one of those games you throw away the film, knowing you just weren’t good enough. But what can be taken away from the game to try to help WVU dig out of this deep hole and finish the season on a positive note?
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 3-Star Western Kentucky Commit WR Eric Singleton Jr. Receives Offer from West Virginia

The Mountaineers busy recruiting week included sending an offer to a 3-star playmaker in the 2023 class. Head coach Neal Brown and staff awarded Eric Singleton Jr., out of Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia, with an offer, the player announced in a tweet Friday night. Singleton has already committed to Western Kentucky, but could certainly change his mind now with a chance to join a bigger program in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Twitter Reaction: West Virginia Football Falls to Iowa State

The West Virginia fanbase was active on Twitter following the team's loss to Iowa State. Check out some Tweets below:.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Formal Request to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons

Morgantown, West Virginia – As a lifelong West Virginia Mountaineers fan, graduate of West Virginia University and someone who loves our great state and its people more than anything in the world, I humbly ask you, President E. Gordon Gee, to relieve Shane Lyons of his duties as the director of athletics at WVU and Neal Brown of his duties as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt football player facing assault charges

PITTSBURGH — A Pitt football player is facing assault charges. According to court documents, police were dispatched to an apartment on East Hills Drive after dispatchers received a call of what appeared to be a struggle over the phone. Officers said a woman told them she had been fighting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

