Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

08-16-26-31-34

(eight, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

