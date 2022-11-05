Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 4’ game

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A judge on Monday agreed to extend the deadline to return absentee ballots for voters in a suburban Atlanta county who didn’t receive their ballots because election officials failed to mail them. Some of the voters filed a lawsuit Sunday seeking the extension after Cobb County election officials in Cobb County acknowledged Friday that the county failed to mail out more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who had requested them. County elections director Janine Eveler wrote in an email to the county election board that because of staff error, ballots were never created nor sent on two days last month, the lawsuit says. “We know it wasn’t the voters’ fault, we know it wasn’t the post office’s fault,” said Daniel White, an attorney for the elections office, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This was an administrative error.” As a result of the error, 1,036 voters never received the ballots they requested. State election data shows that about 250 of them had voted in person during early voting. But the lawsuit said many of those whose ballots weren’t sent may not be able to vote without action by the court.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO