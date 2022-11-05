Significant Tornado Damage Reported In Idabel, Okla.

An active system of storms brought thunderstorms, tornadoes and even snow to portions of Oklahoma on Friday.

The most severe weather hit southeastern Oklahoma in Le Flore and McCurtain counties, where at least one tornado touched down near Idabel, Oklahoma, that damaged homes in the area.

News On 6 Storm Tracker Von Castor was on the scene looking at debris and he found Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel completely flattened.

The Mesonet site picked up 108 mph winds in Idabel as the storm moved through.

Before reaching SE Oklahoma, this storm formed a powerful tornado in Texas that caused major damage and even some fatalities near Paris, Texas.

A Tornado also hit in the Heavener, Oklahoma, area and in Broken Bow, where Storm Tracker JD McManus said the twister hit a chicken feed mill and several houses. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities in Broken Bow told McManus that search-and-rescue is happening on the east side of town that was hit hard.

Trace amounts of snow fell in the panhandle as temperatures dropped. News On 6 Meteorologist Travis Meyer estimates just over one inch of snow in Guymon, Oklahoma.

Late Friday, News On 6 learned that Governor Kevin Stitt is canceling campaign events on Saturday to tour the damage in and around Idabel in the morning.

7:30 p.m. Update: Meteorologist Travis Meyer says a tornado touched down in Le Flore and McCurtain counties Friday evening with reports of heavy damage and injuries in Idabel. The Oklahoma Mesonet sensor in Idabel recorded a wind gust of 108 mph and the tornado looks to have continued to Broken Bow and potentially parts of Beaver Bend State Park.

6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.

A Flash Flood Warning is active in Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer and Muskogee counties until 9:15 p.m. and Pittsburg County until 7:45 p.m. Much of Oklahoma is under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. Stay tuned to News On 6 for severe weather updates.

5 p.m. Update: Adair County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore, Sequoyah and Pushmataha Counties until 5:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Haskell, Le Flore, and Sequoyah counties until 5:30 p.m.

Some areas in Tulsa are reporting storm damage, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

4 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers and Tulsa counties until 4:30 p.m. The NWS says this storm is moving north at 70 mph and radar indicates 60 mph wind gusts with quarter-sized hail.

The following counties are under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m.: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner.

3:30 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Latimer, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties until 4:15 p.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) says this storm is moving northeast at 45 mph and radar indicates penny-sized hail with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

We're tracking a very strong storm system and cold front that will divide the state. A few strong to severe storms have already begun in western Oklahoma Friday morning with some hail & gusty winds.

As the cold front moves through Friday we will see temps drop in some areas from the 70s to the 40s. Most of the Tulsa metro area will see rain and storms in the afternoon with a rapid increase in intensity by 1-2 PM as they

encounter deeper moisture. Severe storms with hail and wind will be likely and there is a real risk of the potential for tornado warnings.

This is a developing story, Watch News On 6 to stay up to date.