Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins has had his charges updated to include homicide by child abuse. Dawkins is the father of six-month-old Legacy, who was found dead in his vehicle after he’d made threats against the baby during a domestic dispute. Dawkins was arrested but released on bond on Oct. 27. He was initially charged with unlawful conduct to a child.
NEWBERRY, SC
columbiapd.net

Second Arrest Made in 2018 Murder Investigation

Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators have arrested, charged and extradited a 21-year-old male in connection with a 2018 fatal shooting investigation. Police Chief W. H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that Dashawn T. Muldrow was recently captured in Albany, New York and extradited to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and an investigator.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit

A Columbia man faces multiple charges after deputies said he failed to stop for blue lights while driving a stolen car in Lexington Tuesday night. According to detention records, Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving and driving under suspension.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Members of motorcycle gang charged in deadly South Lake Drive shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Law enforcement from across the region helped arrest four men charged with murdering a rival as he rode along a Lexington County road weeks earlier. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 33-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin, and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield have each been charged with one count each of murder and conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, the sheriff's department said.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fugitive arrested in New York in Columbia murder investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a fugitive suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2018 deadly shooting. Dashawn T. Muldrow, 21, was captured in Albany, NY, and extradited back to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and an investigator.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for assisting in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. According to officials, Bridgette Frederick was arrested on Friday for an incident that occurred in 2019. Officials say Frederick filed a sales tax return for her husband’s funeral home in June...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman discovered dead after investigation finds signs of earlier fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in an Orangeburg home on Friday after an earlier and unreported fire that day. According to a report filed by the Orangeburg Fire Marshal's Office, the son of the deceased called the property manager at 505 Livingway Drive just before noon, after which she went to the apartment and, after gaining access, found 66-year-old Dolliene Lewis dead.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County deputies believe suspects in 'random acts of violence' may have more victims

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of what investigators are calling random acts of violence at an area convenience store. Richland County Sheriff's Department authorities said the attacks happened on Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. The first was caught on video and shows a man in a red baseball cap approaching a victim as he leaves the store. The sheriff's department said the two exchanged words but then the man in the cap hit the victim as he walked away - all while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road. Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police arrest man who barricaded himself for over 12 hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who barricaded himself Thursday afternoon has now been arrested, according to Columbia Police. Devon M. Franklin was arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m., police say. Franklin will be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. It’s believed that...
COLUMBIA, SC

