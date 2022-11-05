Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIS-TV
Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
WIS-TV
Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins has had his charges updated to include homicide by child abuse. Dawkins is the father of six-month-old Legacy, who was found dead in his vehicle after he’d made threats against the baby during a domestic dispute. Dawkins was arrested but released on bond on Oct. 27. He was initially charged with unlawful conduct to a child.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner releases victim’s name following Sycamore Ave. shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Coroner released the name of a homicide victim that was shot following an incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue on Nov. 3 around 12:30 a.m. The victim was identified as 22 year-old James T. Black II of Columbia. The Columbia Police...
columbiapd.net
Second Arrest Made in 2018 Murder Investigation
Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators have arrested, charged and extradited a 21-year-old male in connection with a 2018 fatal shooting investigation. Police Chief W. H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that Dashawn T. Muldrow was recently captured in Albany, New York and extradited to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and an investigator.
coladaily.com
Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit
A Columbia man faces multiple charges after deputies said he failed to stop for blue lights while driving a stolen car in Lexington Tuesday night. According to detention records, Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving and driving under suspension.
Members of motorcycle gang charged in deadly South Lake Drive shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Law enforcement from across the region helped arrest four men charged with murdering a rival as he rode along a Lexington County road weeks earlier. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 33-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin, and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield have each been charged with one count each of murder and conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, the sheriff's department said.
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
coladaily.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting off of Piney Grove Rd.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to the department, deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Wynn Way, located off of Piney Grove Rd. Deputies arrived at the scene...
WIS-TV
Fugitive arrested in New York in Columbia murder investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a fugitive suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2018 deadly shooting. Dashawn T. Muldrow, 21, was captured in Albany, NY, and extradited back to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and an investigator.
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just […]
WIS-TV
One person taken to hospital after early morning shooting, say investigators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officials say deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Wynn Way. When deputies arrived at the scene,...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged for attempting to bring smoke grenades, knives on plane, say authorities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man has been charged with violating airport security requirements. Authorities say 51 year-old David Lee Angell has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court. According to an FBI special agent, Angell was stopped at a TSA screening before trying to board...
WIS-TV
Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for assisting in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. According to officials, Bridgette Frederick was arrested on Friday for an incident that occurred in 2019. Officials say Frederick filed a sales tax return for her husband’s funeral home in June...
Woman discovered dead after investigation finds signs of earlier fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in an Orangeburg home on Friday after an earlier and unreported fire that day. According to a report filed by the Orangeburg Fire Marshal's Office, the son of the deceased called the property manager at 505 Livingway Drive just before noon, after which she went to the apartment and, after gaining access, found 66-year-old Dolliene Lewis dead.
Blythewood woman among 2 arrested on funeral home tax evasion charges
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A Richland County woman has been arrested and charged with helping a local funeral home evade taxes. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, 39-year-old Bridgette Frederick of Blythewood was arrested on Friday for an incident that happened in 2019. According to the Department of...
Investigation underway after body found inside manhole in Johnston
State and local agencies are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a manhole on Sandra Drive in Johnston late Friday afternoon.
Richland County deputies believe suspects in 'random acts of violence' may have more victims
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of what investigators are calling random acts of violence at an area convenience store. Richland County Sheriff's Department authorities said the attacks happened on Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. The first was caught on video and shows a man in a red baseball cap approaching a victim as he leaves the store. The sheriff's department said the two exchanged words but then the man in the cap hit the victim as he walked away - all while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road. Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Rd in Elgin, S.C. The motorcycle was headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit an SUV. The driver of the motorcycle...
wach.com
Columbia Police arrest man who barricaded himself for over 12 hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who barricaded himself Thursday afternoon has now been arrested, according to Columbia Police. Devon M. Franklin was arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m., police say. Franklin will be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. It’s believed that...
