Read full article on original website
Related
wdiy.org
Advocacy Groups Discuss Election Security Before Election Day
With the midterm election just days away, election experts and voting rights advocates want you to know how to properly cast your ballot – and that Pennsylvania’s elections are safe and secure. WITF’s Robby Brod has more. (Original air-date: 11/3/22)
wdiy.org
$2 Billion Tax Package, Including Incentives for Natural Gas Use, Signed by Wolf
Companies in Pennsylvania are getting $2 billion in incentives to use natural gas, thanks to a law signed by Governor Tom Wolf. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports he says half the credits will make the state more competitive as the federal government looks to create “clean hydrogen hubs.”
wdiy.org
WDIY Picks Up 8 Awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards, Including ‘Outstanding News Operation’
Sarit Laschinsky, WDIY News and Public Affairs Director (left); Greg Capogna, WDIY Executive Director (right) WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, won 8 awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards in October. WDIY swept the Radio II category for small market stations across the Commonwealth, capturing all available awards. WDIY’s awards include being named Outstanding News Operation, taking first place for Best Digital Presence, and picking up a handful of awards for the station’s news reporting.
wdiy.org
Newly-Signed Bill Would Lift License Suspensions for Many with Minor Non-Driving Offenses
A bill signed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf will retroactively lift driver’s license suspensions for potentially thousands of people who had non-driving related offenses. WESA’s Kate Giammarise has more. Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-11-03/bill-signed-by-pa-gov-wolf-will-lift-drivers-license-suspensions-for-some-old-convictions. (Original air-date: 11/3/22)
wdiy.org
Economic Pulse: Week of 11/4/22
The Lehigh Valley Business Sentiment Index leveled off in October after its big drop in July... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation. Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44...
Comments / 0