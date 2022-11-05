ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

wdiy.org

WDIY Picks Up 8 Awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards, Including ‘Outstanding News Operation’

Sarit Laschinsky, WDIY News and Public Affairs Director (left); Greg Capogna, WDIY Executive Director (right) WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, won 8 awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards in October. WDIY swept the Radio II category for small market stations across the Commonwealth, capturing all available awards. WDIY’s awards include being named Outstanding News Operation, taking first place for Best Digital Presence, and picking up a handful of awards for the station’s news reporting.
wdiy.org

Newly-Signed Bill Would Lift License Suspensions for Many with Minor Non-Driving Offenses

A bill signed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf will retroactively lift driver’s license suspensions for potentially thousands of people who had non-driving related offenses. WESA’s Kate Giammarise has more. Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-11-03/bill-signed-by-pa-gov-wolf-will-lift-drivers-license-suspensions-for-some-old-convictions. (Original air-date: 11/3/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Economic Pulse: Week of 11/4/22

The Lehigh Valley Business Sentiment Index leveled off in October after its big drop in July... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation. Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44...

