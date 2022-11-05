ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Dani Alves: Brazil manager Tite explains defender’s World Cup squad inclusion

Brazil named their squad for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, with one of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Dani Alves.Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement and latest newsHowever, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in the...
The Independent

Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar

Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season but...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Arsenal faces London derby test, PSG rests Messi

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal faces the latest test of its Premier League title credentials in a London derby with Chelsea. Manchester City's late win against Fulham on Saturday saw the reigning champions move back to the top of the table, meaning Arsenal will need a victory at Stamford Bridge to reclaim first place. Tottenham hosts Liverpool in another battle at the top. Liverpool has lost its last two league games and will not want to lose any further ground. New manager Unai Emery will see his Aston Villa side take on Manchester United, while Southampton hosts Newcastle and West Ham is at home to Crystal Palace.
Yardbarker

Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed

Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
Yardbarker

Report: Christophe Galtier Knows Who Replaces Lionel Messi Against Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Lionel Messi for their matchup against FC Lorient on Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir. Messi is dealing with inflammation in his Achilles tendon and not wanting to risk further injury, the 35-year-old will sit out this matchup, but manager Christophe Galtier expects him to return against Auxerre.
The Associated Press

Messi and Ronaldo look set for final shot at World Cup glory

The World Cup stage is set for perhaps one final shootout between the two greatest soccer players of their generation — and to many, the two greatest of all time. Surely, this year’s tournament in Qatar presents Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with one last chance to win the ultimate trophy. Even by their own remarkable powers of endurance, it is unlikely either will be around for the next tournament in 2026 when Messi will be 39 and Ronaldo 41.
Yardbarker

Diego Milito admits Juventus has great players but insists there is no harmony

Former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito has commented on Juventus’ struggles this season and insists great players don’t necessarily make a great team. Juve has some of the best players in Serie A in their squad now and on paper, they should beat any club. But that hasn’t...
BBC

Man Utd draw Barcelona in Europa League play-offs - reaction

Liverpool v Real Madrid, RB Leipzig v Manchester City, AC Milan v Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea. SMS Message: And that, United, is why you must win your group. from Nigel. And that, United, is why you must win your group. Nigel. 'It's a Champions League-like tie'. Barcelona v Manchester...
CBS Sports

Manchester United draw Barcelona in UEFA Europa League knockout playoff round; complete results

The UEFA Europa League draw provided some marquee matchups for when the tournament returns in February as third-place finishers from the Champions League groups stage drop into the tournament to take on the Europa League's second-place group stage teams. You can find all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan.
Yardbarker

Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”

Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
Daily Mail

Ghana endured a miserable AFCON and their fans have even called on DIVINE INTERVENTION ahead of the World Cup amid their poor form... but the likes of Partey, Kudus and Williams give them a chance of springing a surprise in the 'group of death' in Qatar

Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament. At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Has Incredible Record Against Juventus, Italian Media Highlight

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is looking to extend his excellent record against Juventus when the two teams face each other in the Derby d’Italia this evening. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri tactician has enjoyed many of his matchups against Juventus throughout his coaching career, stemming back to his time at previous club Lazio.
Reuters

Soccer-Inter will need to be on top form to beat Juve, says Inzaghi

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Inter Milan will need to show character to beat a Juventus side stung by their Champions League exit, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday. Eighth-placed Juve trail sixth-placed Inter by just two points, with both sides in need of win in Turin on Sunday to stay on the trail of leaders Napoli.

