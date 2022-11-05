Read full article on original website
Latinos consistently say the economy and abortion are top issues. But will they affect their midterm vote?
Sofia Macaya Hale, 49, a chiropractor therapist in Tampa, Florida, was unsure how she'd vote in the upcoming midterms. But she was sure her biggest concern is the high cost of living, especially rising prices for food and gas. For Jackie Duque, 21, a college senior in Austin, Texas, abortion...
Immigration a top issue among Latino voters weeks out from Election Day
CNN — With the midterm elections less than three weeks away, immigration remains a top issue among Latino voters – but views on legal and illegal immigration vary greatly. “I think it’s been misunderstood,” said Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who has studied Latino voter preferences for decades.
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
A federal judge said Wednesday Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump knew the fraud figures were wrong but touted them in court and publicly, the judge said. This came in a ruling saying a GOP lawyer must give his communications to the Capitol-riot panel.
Battle over House seat in California is a wake-up call about the importance of Asian American voters
Experts say that the Asian American vote is big enough to make a difference.
Early voting data shows Republicans participating at higher rate than 2020; Democrats stay nearly the same
New data shows that Democrats continue to vote early at a greater rate than Republicans, but the gap is narrowing in this year's midterm elections compared to 2020.
Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial. The two-page opinion came on the same day the high court was hearing cases that are part of a wider dispute over the power of the federal government. In her dissent, Jackson wrote that she would have ordered a new look at Chinn’s case “because his life is on the line and given the substantial likelihood that the suppressed records would have changed the outcome at trial.” The evidence at issue indicated that a key witness against Chinn has an intellectual disability that might have affected his memory and ability to testify accurately, she wrote.
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
Republican door knockers intimidate voters while hunting for voter fraud, say officials
(Reuters) - The canvassers in California's Shasta County in September wore reflective orange vests and official-looking badges that read “Voter Taskforce.” Four residents said they mistook them for government officials. But the door knockers didn't explain where to vote or promote a candidate, the usual work of canvassers...
Federal judge issues restraining order against Arizona group accused of voter intimidation
Nov 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against an Arizona group being sued over voter intimidation, banning members from coming within 75 feet of a ballot drop box, following voters or harassing them.
Federal Judge Refuses to Block Arizona ‘Vigilantes’ from Gathering Near Drop Boxes or Taping Voters
In a defeat for advocacy groups raising the alarm about “vigilantes” in Arizona, a federal judge on Friday refused to issue a temporary restraining order blocking people from recording voters or gathering near drop boxes in the Grand Canyon State. “While there are serious questions implicated, the Court...
Latino voters favor GOP candidates over Democrats, Trump over Biden in this key midterm state: poll
The majority of Latino voters in Florida, who make up a large portion of the state's population, have a more favorable opinion of the GOP and plan on voting for Republican candidates over Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections. All eyes are on the Florida governor's race, where a recent...
Majority of Latino voters plan to back Democratic candidates in midterm elections, but the support is declining
There is a support decline from Latino voters who have backed Democratic candidates for a long time that is being picked up by polls across the United States. I Registered To Vote Today stickers stock photo for illustration purpose.Adam Glanzman / Getty Images.
Latino candidates are on the front lines against election deniers as claims of illegal voting target them
This year's wave of election denier candidates has put Latinos such as Adrian Fontes, the Democratic candidate for secretary of state in Arizona, on the front lines against fallout from former President Donald Trump's lie that he won the 2020 election. Fontes, a Marine and former Maricopa County elections administrator,...
Trump lost America’s suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Summerlin, Nevada CNN — Republicans’ path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of...
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
The GOP made gains among Latino voters in 2020 but Democrats remain the party of choice for upcoming midterms
As the second largest U.S. demographic group, Latinos are a significant political force that could determine the elections in the key midterm battleground states of Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. Not surprisingly, the anticipated impact of Latino voters has forced Democrats and Republicans to develop messages that not only resonate but also drive turnout on Election Day. That is easier said than done. Latino voters represent a diverse group of countries of origin, native languages, cultural values, education and personal characteristics. As with any demographic group, voting patterns are informed by individual experiences. One thing is clear. Latino voters are turning out...
Biden pollster warns of 'paradigm shift' amid GOP gains among black and Latino voters
Republicans are faring better with black and Latino voters going into Election Day, a shift that threatens to scramble predictions of a growing Democratic majority bolstered by minority votes. While black and Latino voters have historically backed Democrats by overwhelming margins, new polling points to a worrying trend for Democrats...
Voter Intimidation in the 2022 Election: What to Do if You See It
Election Day is approaching in the US, and concerns of voter intimidation are growing once again. 43% of registered voters surveyed in a recent Reuters-Ipsos poll said they were worried about threats of violence or voter intimidation while voting in person. Voter intimidation has been going on for decades and...
Sabato’s Crystal Ball predicts GOP control of Senate with 51 seats
The nonpartisan election handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball is predicting the GOP will take control of the Senate with 51 seats ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. The updated prediction, published by the University of Virginia’s Department of Politics on Monday, noted that the Senate races in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania remain “jump balls,” however the Crystal Ball shifted its rating in Pennsylvania and Georgia to “Leans Republican.” It also shifted the Nevada Senate race from a toss-up to “Leans Democratic.”
