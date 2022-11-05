ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Immigration a top issue among Latino voters weeks out from Election Day

CNN — With the midterm elections less than three weeks away, immigration remains a top issue among Latino voters – but views on legal and illegal immigration vary greatly. “I think it’s been misunderstood,” said Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who has studied Latino voter preferences for decades.
The Associated Press

Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial. The two-page opinion came on the same day the high court was hearing cases that are part of a wider dispute over the power of the federal government. In her dissent, Jackson wrote that she would have ordered a new look at Chinn’s case “because his life is on the line and given the substantial likelihood that the suppressed records would have changed the outcome at trial.” The evidence at issue indicated that a key witness against Chinn has an intellectual disability that might have affected his memory and ability to testify accurately, she wrote.
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
The Conversation U.S.

The GOP made gains among Latino voters in 2020 but Democrats remain the party of choice for upcoming midterms

As the second largest U.S. demographic group, Latinos are a significant political force that could determine the elections in the key midterm battleground states of Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. Not surprisingly, the anticipated impact of Latino voters has forced Democrats and Republicans to develop messages that not only resonate but also drive turnout on Election Day. That is easier said than done. Latino voters represent a diverse group of countries of origin, native languages, cultural values, education and personal characteristics. As with any demographic group, voting patterns are informed by individual experiences. One thing is clear. Latino voters are turning out...
CNET

Voter Intimidation in the 2022 Election: What to Do if You See It

Election Day is approaching in the US, and concerns of voter intimidation are growing once again. 43% of registered voters surveyed in a recent Reuters-Ipsos poll said they were worried about threats of violence or voter intimidation while voting in person. Voter intimidation has been going on for decades and...
The Hill

Sabato’s Crystal Ball predicts GOP control of Senate with 51 seats

The nonpartisan election handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball is predicting the GOP will take control of the Senate with 51 seats ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. The updated prediction, published by the University of Virginia’s Department of Politics on Monday, noted that the Senate races in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania remain “jump balls,” however the Crystal Ball shifted its rating in Pennsylvania and Georgia to “Leans Republican.” It also shifted the Nevada Senate race from a toss-up to “Leans Democratic.”
