SB Nation
One Of The Most Nervous Moments In My Life - Haaland on Manchester City Winning Penalty
Striker Erling Haaland has admitted he was nervous as he stepped up to score Manchester City’s match-wining penalty against Fulham. The Norwegian striker has a 100% record from the spot for the blues and kept his cool to score his 23rd goal of the season. “I was nervous,” Haaland...
US and Portugal win big in Rugby World Cup final qualification games
The USA and Portugal have the inside running on qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after bonus-point wins in the first matches of the final qualifying tournament, in Dubai on Sunday. The US beat Kenya 68-14 and Portugal defeated Hong Kong 42-14 at the Sevens Stadium in...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 16: Sadio Mané
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Sadio Mané's trophy cabinet is running out of space. In the last year alone, he's won the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the African Cup of Nations and the African Footballer of the Year award. But he doesn't have the one trophy every player dreams of: the World Cup.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England & Wales chances in Qatar predicted | Brazil, France, Argentina & Spain favourites
Brazil will beat France in the World Cup final, according to a super computer. The algorithm pits Argentina and Spain in a third-place play-off, with England most likely to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals - along with Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Stats Perform's prediction model estimates the...
Yardbarker
Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Can you name the Wales team that secured World Cup qualification?
As Wales manager Robert Page prepares to reveal his squad for the World Cup Finals in Qatar on Wednesday, 9 November, can you remember the players that secured qualification for the tournament?. Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in a June play-off to reach the finals for only the second time. Including...
Yardbarker
Roberto Mancini is delighted to see Chiesa back to fitness
Italy manager Roberto Mancini has commented on the return of Federico Chiesa from injury and he is delighted to have the winger back. Chiesa was the star of the show as Italy won Euro 2020 in England and the attacker was not involved in their final World Cup qualifying matches.
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”
Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
ESPN
World Cup hopeful Moukoko dazzles as Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0
World Cup hopeful Youssoufa Moukoko scored twice as Borussia Dortmund cruised past local Ruhr rivals VfL Bochum 3-0 on Saturday to take over third spot in the Bundesliga. The 17-year-old Moukoko could not have delivered a better pitch ahead of Germany coach Hansi Flick's squad announcement next week, confirming his outstanding form when he rifled in from 18 yards to give Dortmund the lead in the eighth minute.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
Yardbarker
Bayern Munich Coach Julian Nagelsmann On Decision Not To Award Inter Penalty For Sadio Mane Handball: “VAR Review Took Too Long”
Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann felt that the VAR check on the handball incident in his team’s Champions League match against Inter on Tuesday took too long. Speaking in a press conference, as reported by FCInterNews, the German coach gave his thoughts on the incident and on VAR in general.
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
India set up World Cup semi-final against England by seeing off Zimbabwe
England learned their semi-final opponents at the T20 World Cup will be India, who brushed aside Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the MCG to finish top of their Super 12s group.Suryakumar Yadav sparkled in India’s 186 for five, combining power hitting with some trademark inventive strokeplay in a buccaneering 61 not out from 25 balls, with four sixes and six fours.India’s seamers made short work of their opponents’ top order as Zimbabwe lurched to 36 for five before being bundled out for 115 in 17.2 overs, with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finishing with three for 22.India’s qualification to the knockout rounds...
CBS Sports
UEFA Europa League draw results: Barcelona face Manchester United in battle of European super clubs
The UEFA Europa League draw provided some marquee matchups for when the tournament returns in February as third-place finishers from the Champions League groups stage drop into the tournament to take on the Europa League's second-place group stage teams. You can find all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan.
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
Champions League Final Rematches Add Flair to Last 16
The round of 16 is sure to entertain as two of the last three UCL finals will be replayed with PSG-Bayern Munich and Liverpool-Real Madrid drawn together.
Soccer-Inter will need to be on top form to beat Juve, says Inzaghi
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Inter Milan will need to show character to beat a Juventus side stung by their Champions League exit, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday. Eighth-placed Juve trail sixth-placed Inter by just two points, with both sides in need of win in Turin on Sunday to stay on the trail of leaders Napoli.
Yardbarker
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta Remains Determined To Sign Juventus Wingback Juan Cuadrado Next Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is ready to raid former club Juventus to sign wing-back Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer next summer. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Colombia international is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer, making him an enticing prospect for Marotta.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Has Incredible Record Against Juventus, Italian Media Highlight
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is looking to extend his excellent record against Juventus when the two teams face each other in the Derby d’Italia this evening. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri tactician has enjoyed many of his matchups against Juventus throughout his coaching career, stemming back to his time at previous club Lazio.
