Kyrgios settles legal case with woman he accused of having ‘700 drinks’ at Wimbledon with charity donation

Nick Kyrgios was facing a defamation suit for what he did at Wimbledon earlier this year by suggesting a woman had 700 drinks. During his final with Djokovic Kyrgios complained that a 'drunk' fan was distracting him in the stands talking between points. The woman in question was then thrown out of the match but allowed to return later on by following strict rules.
"If Nadal’s team used their body to hide to make some drink in this manner, All tennis world would tear him apart" - Nadal fans call double standards in Djokovic 'magic potion' gate at Paris Master

Novak Djokovic created headlines at the Paris Masters with the return of his potion which was mixed on the stands with his team hiding it from cameras. The video of the team preparing the drink went viral on social media and created much outrage among Nadal fans. As journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out, the whole situation looks suspicious and even more so with the behaviour of his fans.
Lleyton Hewitt's son making progress towards emulating his father, wins first junior ITF title at age 13

By winning his first ITF juniors title, 13-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of Australian tennis great Lleyton Hewitt, is beginning to create his own waves in the sport. Cruz was a charming toddler who used to wow the audience in Melbourne Park every summer with his shockingly bright blonde curls a few years ago, but now, the son of the Australian Legend is growing up fast.
"His physicality is that of Novak and maybe even a step above" - Mats Wilander believes Felix Auger-Aliassime could push Djokovic in every department

Felix Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed an explosive second half of the tennis season following consecutive titles at the Firenze Open, European Open and Swiss Indoors. He also beat Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup in September, and the pair could face each other in the final of the Paris Masters, with Auger-Aliassime beating Frances Tiafoe in Friday's quarter-final to progress to the last four. Djokovic is on the other side of the draw.
“He reminds me of my younger self”: Djokovic vs Rune, an ideal final between generations, and a metaphor for the 2022 ATP season

There will be no “Djokodal”. No world No 1. No Felix-Auger-Aliassime either, in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters. But this one will have the glittering hopeful aura, nevertheless, of the ideal final. This Sunday in Bercy, when Novak Djokovic, 35, and Holger Rune, 19, take the court, we’ll have ourselves the type of generational battle that we crave. Even better, the two players who have made the strongest impression with their tennis throughout the week will be locking horns.
"Auger-Aliassime's physicality maybe step above Djokovic" - says Wilander

Mats Wilander has been thoroughly impressed by what Felix Auger-Aliassime has been able to do in recent weeks. The Canadian player qualified for his first-ever appearance at the ATP Finals after competing in and winning three straight events. He will compete in the Paris Masters semi-final today for the opportunity to go to the final of a fourth straight competition, where he may meet another player that will take part at the year-end event, Novak Djokovic.

