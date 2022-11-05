ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt football DBs coach Dan Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic Facebook comment

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
Vanderbilt football defensive backs coach Dan Jackson released a statement Friday night apologizing for recent Facebook comments defending Kanye West over antisemitic comments. In a later statement, football coach Clark Lea and athletic director Candice Lee said the situation was being handled internally.

The Twitter account "Stop Antisemitism" criticized Jackson for the comments, which according to a screenshot posted on the account said that, "Kanye is two steps ahead of everyone. ... Rappers and athletes are taught they need to think the same as the media/politicians. If they have an opinion that is opposite the mainstream, they're called crazy. More people need to wake up and speak their mind."

The comment was not publicly viewable, but Stop Antisemitism said that the comment was brought to its attention via a screen recording of a Facebook post that included Jackson's comment. Jackson's statement acknowledged the comment.

"I want to sincerely apologize for recent comments that I made on social media," Jackson's statement read. "While it was certainly not my intent to offend, my wording was careless, and it was in poor judgement to wade into such a discussion without the full context. My comments were in no way reflective of our program or university and I accept full responsibility for my words and will learn from this experience going forward.

"To be clear, antisemitism has no place in our society, and I reject all forms of hate. I'm embarrassed by my mistake but proud to work at a diverse institution where we can learn from each other's cultures. I promise to be better moving forward for myself, our program and our institution."

Lea and Lee released a joint statement that

, "We are aware of concerns raised today relating to a social media post by a member of our staff. Although we have been assured these comments were not directed at any specific group, we are deeply disappointed by this situation and are handling it internally.

"The university and its athletics program are committed to creating and fostering a welcoming environment for all where differences are respected and all members of our community feel equal, valued and included. Please know that we reject antisemitism and discrimination in all its forms."

Jackson was hired prior to the 2022 season from Northern Illinois.

