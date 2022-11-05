Read full article on original website
MOONEY MAKES THEIR RETURN TO STATE
WARREN OH- Mooney came in to Saturdays Regional Final looking to get back to the state tournament. After punching a ticket in 2020, the Cardinals had a disappointing overtime loss to Crestview last season to end their year. Almost immediately, Mooney got hungry to get right back. They brought back just about everyone that made big contributions in their run. Throughout the year, Mooney faced every challenge their schedule had to face with precision and focus. That is how they handled this matchup with Beachwood, and that’s why they came away with a 2-0 victory.
HOIST THE COLORS: RAIDERS PROVE POINT AGAINST G-MEN
CANFIELD, OH- The Raiders have been perfect in the win column this year, and that didn’t change on Friday night against Garfield. The interesting statistic is that this senior class has never competed in a losing effort on their home turf for the entirety of their varsity football career at Raider Stadium- and that didn’t change either in a 49-10 victory to wrap up the last home game they’ll ever play.
TIGERS RIGHT BACK WHERE THEY BELONG
TWINSBURG OH- Howland boys soccer being in the state tournament has become second nature to area soccer fans. Coming in to this season, the Tigers had been to two of the last three final fours. Standing in their way of making it three of the last four was CVCA. It was a battle, CVCA is a solid program, but the Tigers pulled out the victory 2-1.
Davidson & Oliver keep YSU playoff hopes alive as Penguins stun ISU
With less than 10 seconds left in the game, Youngstown State's Mitch Davidson found Bryce Oliver in the end zone.
FALCON FEVER KEEPS GROWING
GIRARD, OH- In round 2 of Division IV, Region 13 we got a matchup between two familiar foes in Girard and Jefferson as the Indians hosted the Falcons. The Falcons, who are continuing their great season, looked to get off to a hot start against a strong Girard team that can get going at any time. Jefferson’s seniors, especially quarterback Grant Hitchcock showed that they did not want their season to end just yet with a gutsy win over Girard, 26-20.
WELLSVILLE LEAVES IT ALL ON THE FLOOR
STRONGSVILLE OH- Wellsville found themselves in yet another regional match up with the Monroeville Eagles on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles have had the better of the matchup in the past, but the Tigers were hoping to change all of that. Playing for something far greater than volleyball with their head coach Jonathan Stokes still in the hospital, the Tigers battled like crazy. In the end however, Monroeville still had too much to handle. The Eagles punched their 5th ticket to the state tournament since 2015 with a four set victory. (25-19 25-27 25-13 25-15)
SLOW START, FAST FINISH FOR IRISH
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, The Ursuline Fighting Irish have marched through the last few weeks with little trouble as they hosted the Tallmadge Blue Devils in Week 12, but they had to overcome some adversity to keep their state title hopes alive. The Irish offense struggled through their first four drives, gaining...
Penguins win again in dramatic fashion
NORMAL, ILLINOIS -- For the second time in three weeks the Youngstown State football team pulled victory out of the hands of defeat. Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver from 12 yards out with :5 seconds remaining for a 19-17 win. The victory gives the Penguins a 6-3 record and 4-2 in the conference.
Warren Harding High School girls’ basketball preview
The Harding girls' program returns three starters from last year's team.
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
EAGLES STUMBLE IN DEFENSIVE BOUT
BOARDMAN OH- Valley Christian’s legendary 2022 season came to an end this past Friday night. They took the field for the final time against a familiar postseason opponent in Cuyahoga Heights who eliminated them last season as well. Valley would be without their top running back in Ja’Sean Lindsey and they struggled to move the ball without their workhorse on the field. Phillip Spradley and Jon’Trell Mixon put together the biggest plays of the day, but the offense struggled to find a rhythm throwing the ball on a windy night in Boardman. The normally potent deep ball was nowhere to be found as well as instead of a Gurley touchdown it led to multiple interceptions that forced Valley to run the football for most of the night. The offense got into scoring position on each of their final three drives of the game, but two fumbles and an interception closed their season out.
Maplewood Turns in Flawless Effort to Beat Cochranton for D10 Class 1A Volleyball Championship
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Maplewood picked the perfect time to play its best match of the season. Sadie Thomas set the tone early with 10 of her 22 kills in the first set as the Tigers beat Cochranton for the District 10 title, 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-23) for the 19th District 10 title in program history.
McDowell Powers Past Butler for District 10 Class 6A Crown
ERIE, Pa. – District 10 champions with an exclamation point. Five different McDowell players scored rushing touchdowns, led by Artis Simmons’ three as the Trojans raced past Butler, 62-7 for the Class 6A championship. It’s the fifth straight crown for McDowell (including the 2020 COVID year when they...
Grove City boys win Cross Country State Championship
The Grove City boys cross country team was crowned state champions. The Eagles became only the second cross country team in Mercer County to win the PIAA state championship. MJ Pottinger came in fourth place with a time of 16:33.9, while senior Josh Jones finished in 6th place with a time of 16:50.2.
Highlights: Jefferson vs. Girard
#6 Jefferson (9-3) will take on #7 Canton South (9-3) in round three next week.
WARRIORS COOL OFF STRUTHERS TO GET INTO ANOTHER REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
BELOIT OH- The West Branch football team kept things rolling Friday night with a 54-35 win over the Struthers Wildcats in the second round of the division 4 region 13 playoffs. Coach Tim Cooper now improves his playoff record to 2-0 in his first season at the helm for West Branch.
Years Ago | November 5th
Vindicator file photo / November 5, 1954 | Mrs. Robert Pallo, a stenographer in the Allis-Chalmers offices in the Ohio Edison Building in downtown Youngstown handed contributions to the Community Chest to Atty. Albert J. Ortenzio for the campaign 68 years ago. Mrs. Pallo was in charge of talking to each employee in the office and collecting their money.
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
’Winter Thunderland’ returns Dec. 10 with holiday market, music
Rusty Waters Apparel will co-host “Winter Thunderland 2022” from 4 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Westside Bowl in Youngstown. The event will be presented by Rusty Waters Apparel and Westside Bowl and features a holiday vendors’ market, food, and live music on two stages. Admission is free.
Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years
A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
