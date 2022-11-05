BOARDMAN OH- Valley Christian’s legendary 2022 season came to an end this past Friday night. They took the field for the final time against a familiar postseason opponent in Cuyahoga Heights who eliminated them last season as well. Valley would be without their top running back in Ja’Sean Lindsey and they struggled to move the ball without their workhorse on the field. Phillip Spradley and Jon’Trell Mixon put together the biggest plays of the day, but the offense struggled to find a rhythm throwing the ball on a windy night in Boardman. The normally potent deep ball was nowhere to be found as well as instead of a Gurley touchdown it led to multiple interceptions that forced Valley to run the football for most of the night. The offense got into scoring position on each of their final three drives of the game, but two fumbles and an interception closed their season out.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO