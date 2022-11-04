ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Musetti gets off to strong start at Next Gen ATP Finals

MILAN (AP) — Tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti got off to a strong start at the Next Gen ATP Finals with a 4-2, 4-2, 4-2 win over Tseng Chun-hsin on Tuesday. Musetti is seeded No. 1 for the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players after Paris Masters champion Holger Rune withdrew to be an alternate for the ATP Finals.
FOX Sports

Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears

American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
ESPN

World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar

Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
Vogue Magazine

Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife

In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Game of the century

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with the "Game of the century" between Italy and West Germany. No wonder they...

