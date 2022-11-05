ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
universalhub.com

Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester

A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man opens fire on Rowes Wharf with a flare gun, attacks responding cops with uncapped hypodermic needles, police say

Boston Police report a South Boston man is at a local hospital for treatment and waiting arraignment on charges he fired several flares at Rowes Wharf, causing damage to both the Boston Harbor Hotel and boats docked there and for the hypodermic needles he threw at responding officers, one of whom was stabbed by one of them after the man had been cuffed.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Boston cop arrested on drugged-driving charge in Haverhill

Boston Police report a BPD officer who has been on medical leave for at least two years was arrested on Monday in Haverhill on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long, 55, who has been on the force for 35 years, previously served as a patrolman...
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

Arrest made after string of separate shootings that left 5 injured, 1 dead in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park

“Having six people shot within an hour period in multiple locations throughout the city is a terrible thing no matter what time period it is.”. Five people were injured and one killed in three separate shootings that occurred in less than an hour Sunday night in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park. A suspect was arrested in connection with the Dorchester shooting.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Stabbed Multiple Times on Corona Street Monday Afternoon

At approximately 15:45 hours on Monday, November 7th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-11 responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been stabbed near 27 Corona Street. Upon their arrival, first responders quickly noted that there was one male victim suffering from severe...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

14-year-old with an ankle bracelet and a loaded gun was driving around Dorchester Friday night, badly enough to attract police attention, DA says

As he sat on the woman's couch, taking a breather from being chased by cops, the kid sighed he just couldn't go back to jail, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office recounts. But the woman convinced him to get out of her apartment, which he had broken into, and police officers, already looking for him, soon caught up with him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Roxbury

At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest man in connection to shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, ABDW, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton

Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
TAUNTON, MA
universalhub.com

Cops tell Dorchester man his money's no good after he tried to bribe them before they booked him for stealing a car while drunk, DA says

A Dorchester man was released on personal recognizance - but ordered to attend AA meetings - at his arraignment today on a variety of charges for an incident in South Boston early Saturday in which he allegedly stole a car, fell into a drunken stupor at a traffic light, accelerated when two Boston cops woke him up, then offered them $10,000 to let him go, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
TAUNTON, MA

