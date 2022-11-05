Read full article on original website
Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester
A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
Man opens fire on Rowes Wharf with a flare gun, attacks responding cops with uncapped hypodermic needles, police say
Boston Police report a South Boston man is at a local hospital for treatment and waiting arraignment on charges he fired several flares at Rowes Wharf, causing damage to both the Boston Harbor Hotel and boats docked there and for the hypodermic needles he threw at responding officers, one of whom was stabbed by one of them after the man had been cuffed.
Boston cop arrested on drugged-driving charge in Haverhill
Boston Police report a BPD officer who has been on medical leave for at least two years was arrested on Monday in Haverhill on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long, 55, who has been on the force for 35 years, previously served as a patrolman...
Arrest made after string of separate shootings that left 5 injured, 1 dead in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park
“Having six people shot within an hour period in multiple locations throughout the city is a terrible thing no matter what time period it is.”. Five people were injured and one killed in three separate shootings that occurred in less than an hour Sunday night in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park. A suspect was arrested in connection with the Dorchester shooting.
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
Man Stabbed Multiple Times on Corona Street Monday Afternoon
At approximately 15:45 hours on Monday, November 7th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-11 responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been stabbed near 27 Corona Street. Upon their arrival, first responders quickly noted that there was one male victim suffering from severe...
14-year-old with an ankle bracelet and a loaded gun was driving around Dorchester Friday night, badly enough to attract police attention, DA says
As he sat on the woman's couch, taking a breather from being chased by cops, the kid sighed he just couldn't go back to jail, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office recounts. But the woman convinced him to get out of her apartment, which he had broken into, and police officers, already looking for him, soon caught up with him.
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
‘He was surrounded by friends’: Man’s murder in South End leaves neighbors anxious
BOSTON — The murder of 39-year-old Jason Murray in Boston’s South End has left neighbors anxious with the killer still at large. Murray was pronounced dead after being shot in the head on Friday night just before 11 p.m. Witnesses saw a blue vehicle speeding away from the...
EXCLUSIVE: Repeat Offender in Custody In Under Two Hours After Brazen Franklin Field Shooting
At approximately 21:40 hours, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 10 rounds at 4 Ames Street inside of the Franklin Field Projects in Dorchester. As officers responded to the ShotSpotter, the dispatcher updated that they had begun receiving calls that a person was shot at that location.
Brockton man with a gun blasted away at driver who rear-ended him in Franklin Field, DA says
Live Boston reports a man who pumped several bullets into another driver for rear-ending him last night on Westview Street in Dorchester's Franklin Field development was arrested less than two hours later after he showed back up in his hometown of Brockton, where State Police were looking for him .
Five people shot in multiple incidents across the city within an hour, Boston police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said five people have been shot in several incidents Sunday night. Two people were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan, police said. There were other shootings throughout the city within an hour, with one person shot on Westview Street in Dorchester, and two more people shot on Rosa Street in Hyde Park.
Community members remember victim of deadly Mattapan shooting, decry spike in violence
BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends of Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as the victim of a deadly double shooting in the neighborhood Sunday night mourned him on Monday as community leaders spoke out against a recent uptick in gun violence in the city. “Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend...
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Roxbury
At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.
Police arrest man in connection to shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, ABDW, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton
Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Cops tell Dorchester man his money's no good after he tried to bribe them before they booked him for stealing a car while drunk, DA says
A Dorchester man was released on personal recognizance - but ordered to attend AA meetings - at his arraignment today on a variety of charges for an incident in South Boston early Saturday in which he allegedly stole a car, fell into a drunken stupor at a traffic light, accelerated when two Boston cops woke him up, then offered them $10,000 to let him go, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
Police: 1 person dead, 5 injured in 3 separate shootings across Boston
BOSTON — Six people were shot and one person was killed in three separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other in Boston on Sunday night, officials said. First, two adult males were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan at approximately 9:10 p.m. One of the men, Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan, died from his wounds while the other is expected to recover.
Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
Boston to pay $2.1 million in settlement of City Hall Plaza Christian-flag case
The city of Boston yesterday formally agreed to pay $2.125 million to the lawyers for Hal Shurtleff, the former West Roxbury man who won the right to fly his "Christian" flag over City Hall Plaza for a couple of hours in August. The city now has 30 days to pay...
