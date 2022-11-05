Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics hosted the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Friday night with the knowledge that they were facing a team expected to finish well below them in the standings — that was also the only ball club to have beaten them besides the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Revenge is a best served cold, and it was a chilling night for Boston from beyond the arc, with the team held to just 29.1% by Chicago. But even with that and the first 40-point game by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan came to Boston was not enough to beat the Celtics twice in a row for Chicago.

Let’s take a look at what Celtics and NBA Twitter had to say about Boston beating the Bulls while DeRozan went off for 46 points.

First quarter